Offseason Notebook

Presented by

Colts Offseason Notebook: Stephon Gilmore Is Settling In To Gus Bradley's Defense

Gilmore had an interception during Wednesday's practice and has flashed the kind of versatility and skillset Bradley values from his cornerbacks in his scheme. 

Jun 08, 2022 at 04:35 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Stephon Gilmore

The Colts held their second-to-last practice of their offseason program on Wednesday, and have one final veteran minicamp practice Thursday before breaking for the summer.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had an interception during seven-on-seven drills, and after practice we had an opportunity to check in with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year on how he's acclimating to his new surroundings in Indianapolis.

  • While Gilmore hasn't played for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley – or in a branch of his scheme – over his career, he's had to play about every different kind of coverage in 10 seasons with the Bills, Patriots and Panthers. That includes some of the concepts favored by Bradley.
  • "I know the scheme," Gilmore said. "I've been in the league for a while and a I've seen how those guys have played. I think it fits my style of play a lot. It's only going to help me make plays, I just gotta keep putting the work in day in and day out, working on my technique, trusting my teammates and go from there."
  • There are, of course, different nuances and terminology to how Bradley wants his cornerbacks to play coverage. Gilmore said having cornerback Brandon Facyson, a four-year veteran of Bradley's scheme who's had an impressive offseason program, around has been helpful for the Colts' entire cornerback room in learning the defense.

Bradley said he values Gilmore's veteran leadership and versatility, specifically in Gilmore's ability to play both outside corner positions (read, zebra).

  • "He's shown it," Bradley said. "He's had past, where you look at all his production. I mean, the ability to play press coverage like we like to play, aggressive on the perimeter, he's shown that on tape and he brings that veteran presence too."
  • In addition to Gilmore, Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers have been active playmakers at cornerback during OTA and minicamp practices over the last few weeks. Bradley, too, described cornerback Kenny Moore II as "very sharp" with the capabilities to do everything asked of him in his scheme.
  • "Everyone's taking it serious. That's what I like," Gilmore said. "The ultimate goal is to be great on the field, everybody wants that. It's fun to be in a group like that, that puts the work in. The sky's the limit there."

A reminder of Gilmore's accomplishments:

  • 2019 Defensive Player of the Year
  • Two-time first-team All-Pro (2018, 2019)
  • Five-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018-2021)
  • 27 interceptions and 89 pass break-ups in 132 career games
  • Highest PFF coverage grade (91.1) among CBs from 2018-2021
  • Third-lowest passer rating allowed (64.8) among CBs from 2018-2021
  • Fifth-lowest completion percentage allowed (50.4 percent) among CBs from 2018-2021

Related Content

news

Offseason Notebook: Darius Leonard Undergoes Back Procedure As Colts Begin Mandatory Veteran Minicamp

The Colts expect Leonard to miss a portion of training camp but believe the three-time All-Pro linebacker can be on track for the start of the regular season.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Returning For Training Camp Is Julian Blackmon's Goal As He Recovers From 2021 Achilles Injury

Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' last October, is progressing well in his rehab and hopes to be back on the field when training camp kicks off next month in Westfield.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Nick Foles Views Frank Reich, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger And His Fit In Indianapolis

The Colts signed Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII and a 10-year veteran, earlier this week.

news

Colts Offseason Program Notebook: Healthy and Motivated, Parris Campbell And Dayo Odeyingbo Aiming To Make Major Impacts In 2022

Campbell is looking to prove himself right – and everyone who's doubted him wrong – in Year 4, while Odeyingbo is ready to take off in Year 2 with his Achilles' injury behind him. Here's what you need to know from Wednesday's media availability at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Jonathan Taylor Is Aiming To Be Even Better In 2022

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing by over 500 yards in 2021, but he's not resting on his accomplishments as the third-year running back looks to push the Colts into the playoffs this season.

news

Offseason Notebook: How Reggie Wayne Is Coaching Colts Wide Receivers

With Phase 2 of the Colts' offseason program beginning this week, Reggie Wayne had his first opportunity to get on a field and coach his wide receivers.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Why Matt Ryan 'Fits Our Offense Perfectly,' How DeForest Buckner Sees Yannick Ngakoue Fitting With Attack-Oriented D-Line

The Colts will wrap up Phase 1 of their offseason program this week before moving on to Phase 2 next week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what we learned after hearing from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Wednesday.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Danny Pinter's Opportunity, Kwity Paye's Relentlessness And Frank Reich's Confidence In Wide Receivers

With players back at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the Colts' offseason program this week, we heard from head coach Frank Reich and a few players on Wednesday. Here are a few things we learned, starting with how Danny Pinter is approaching an opportunity to compete to start at right guard.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising