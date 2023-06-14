Offseason Notebook

Presented by

Offseason notebook: Colts wrap minicamp after experiencing growth, Jonathan Taylor expects to be ready for training camp, Alec Piece envisions greater role in 2023 

The Colts concluded their mandatory veteran minicamp of the 2023 offseason program on Wednesday. 

Jun 14, 2023 at 04:20 PM
overton-headshot
Larra Overton

Producer, Host and Reporter

First year head coach Shane Steichen after Wednesday's practice announced that the team would enjoy an early conclusion to minicamp after a productive few weeks of offseason work. Mini camp was scheduled to run through Thursday. This marks the last organized team activities until the players report to Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. in late July.

The quote: "I think the biggest thing that I was looking for was the chemistry and energy you know what I mean. Really just detailing up what we want to get done offensively and defensively and just attention to detail is a big part of what I believe in. I thought the guys did that. We had our ups and downs at moments but again bouncing back and not making the same mistake twice was big for those guys. I was pleased with where everyone was at." - Head coach Shane Steichen

Context: Shane Steichen applauded the team's development over recent weeks that culminated in the veteran minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Immediately after a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles, Steichen was named head coach in mid-February. He quickly got to work retaining the defensive staff led by coordinator Gus Bradley and assembled his offensive coaching staff which included veteran offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Steichen served as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons. During that time, Philly's offense ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (153.6), rushing yards (5,224) and rushing touchdowns (57) over that time frame.

While players will not have any required team activity until training camp, Steichen did say that quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Anthony Richardson have plans to work out together over the next five weeks with Colts pass catchers.

The quote: "Number one, hit the quick reset button. A lot of football, a lot of new terms, a lot of new schemes but then quickly turn that switch right back on and start preparing. What are you going to do? How are you going to gain that edge? What are you going to do to be 1% better than last year, 1% better from the previous day you were just on the field or just in the weight room? Because when August comes, it's time to roll." – Running back Jonathan Taylor

Context: The 2021 NFL rushing champ is eyeing a full return next month, despite being sidelined throughout the Colts OTA and minicamp period. When asked if he'd be ready for training camp, Jonathan Taylor said, "that's definitely the goal." The fourth year running back underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and has been progressing through his rehab.

Taylor's 2022 campaign included 192 carries for 861 yards and four rushing touchdowns. The injury limited him to just 10 games last season, and he was placed on injured reserve in December.

The 24-year-old led all running backs in the NFL two seasons ago, boasting 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns and was selected to his first Pro Bowl. That year, Taylor also broke Hall of Famer Edgerrin James' franchise record for rushing yards in a single season.

The quote: "I think I need to step up this year and be more versatile, make more plays on different routes, be a better route runner and just catch the ball when it's thrown to me." – Wide receiver Alec Pierce

Context: After a rookie campaign in which he caught 41 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns, Alec Pierce is eager to be an even greater contributor within Steichen's offense. The wide receiver was the Colts' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft selected 53rd overall.

Last season, Pierce enjoyed a breakout, 10-catch performance in a Thursday night victory over the Broncos and caught a game-winning touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan against Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium. The University of Cincinnati product also averaged a team-best 14.5 yards per catch in his rookie campaign.

Related Content

news

Offseason notebook: Things starting to slow down for Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen the same guy now as he was in Philadelphia, Kenny Moore's hard work paying off

The Colts began their mandatory veteran minicamp of the 2023 offseason program on Tuesday.

news

Offseason notebook: Nothing set in stone for how Colts will handle Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson in training camp

The Colts wrap up their offseason next week, and will re-convene at Grand Park in late July with a plan for the team's quarterback competition during training camp.

news

Offseason notebook: Why Colts are having joint practices with two teams, Julian Blackmon on shifting to strong safety, Alec Pierce on stretching the field

The Colts began their penultimate week of the 2023 offseason program on Monday.

news

How Colts are approaching Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew during OTAs

Richardson and Minshew are splitting first-team practice reps as OTAs got underway this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts rookie minicamp notebook: Josh Downs already building rapport with Anthony Richardson; JuJu Brents, Emil Ekiyor on staying in Indianapolis

The Colts held their first of three 2023 rookie minicamp practices on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what we heard from a few of the team's first-year players.

news

Returning Colts players know pressure in 2023 will be on them, not No. 4 overall pick in NFL Draft

Players on both sides of the ball don't want whoever the Colts take in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to feel the weight of turning around their 4-12-1 2022 season.

news

Offseason notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Jonathan Taylor making progress; Gus Bradley says Kenny Moore II has been 'great'

Here are some key takeaways from what we heard from Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during the second week of the 2023 offseason program.

news

Offseason notebook: Colts focused on NFL Draft, quarterbacks on roster; Michael Pittman Jr. on contract extension

Here's what we learned from Colts head coach Shane Steichen as well as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin on Wednesday during the first week of the 2023 offseason program.

news

Offseason Notebook: Matt Ryan, Colts Wrap Up Offseason Program

The Colts wrapped up their final practice of their 2022 offseason program on Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Throughout the whole process, from April through June, Matt Ryan has impressed teammates and coaches with the work he put in on and off the field.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Stephon Gilmore Is Settling In To Gus Bradley's Defense

Gilmore had an interception during Wednesday's practice and has flashed the kind of versatility and skillset Bradley values from his cornerbacks in his scheme.

news

Offseason Notebook: Darius Leonard Undergoes Back Procedure As Colts Begin Mandatory Veteran Minicamp

The Colts expect Leonard to miss a portion of training camp but believe the three-time All-Pro linebacker can be on track for the start of the regular season.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising