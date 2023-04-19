Offseason notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Jonathan Taylor making progress; Gus Bradley says Kenny Moore II has been 'great'

The quote: "He's been great. The thing about Kenny (Moore II), and I support him — he's a really good communicator. He's come in the offseason visiting, talking about the next step for him, the next step for where we want to go as a defense. And he's been tremendous. He's going to play a big part for us right now. I know he was frustrated with the production overall — the interceptions, the caused fumbles when he was playing — but some of the things he did within our scheme, some of the fundamentals, some of the things we asked him to do, he performed at a high level. But sometimes it appears just because of the takeaways you get or things like that, and that was his frustration. And he's right. That's why we got to do a good job of giving these guys a chance to be around the ball and the nickel has a chance to do that." - Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley