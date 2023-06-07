Offseason Notebook

Offseason notebook: Nothing set in stone for how Colts will handle Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson in training camp

The Colts wrap up their offseason next week, and will re-convene at Grand Park in late July with a plan for the team's quarterback competition during training camp. 

Jun 07, 2023 at 03:54 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Anthony Richardson

Wrapping up a few things we heard after Wednesday's OTA practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center:

The quote: "We'll see how that plays out once we get going into camp. Obviously we'll have a plan for that and see how it starts to play out, and then we'll go from there. But nothing, like, set in stone that we've talked about now. That'll be an ongoing conversation into the summer and then getting into training camp." - Head coach Shane Steichen on the Colts' quarterback competition

Context: It's way too early to agonize over how the Colts are dividing up practice reps between Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson during OTAs. For example: Minshew took the first-team reps while Richardson took second-team reps during Wednesday's practice, but Steichen cautioned that it could be different during Thursday's OTA practice. The Colts will wrap up their 2023 offseason program with next week's mandatory veteran minicamp, and after that Steichen and his coaching staff will begin developing an intentional, thorough plan for the team's three quarterbacks during training camp.

So we'll need to wait for late July to start getting a sense of who the Colts' Week 1 starting quarterback will be.

The quote: "He's kind of a quiet guy. I wasn't really expecting anything, but definitely kind of a quieter guy. Good character. Seems like a very wholesome fella." - Tight end Kylen Granson on Richardson

Context: This fits with how a number of Richardson's teammates have described him over the last few weeks. Right tackle Braden Smith said Richardson seems like a "blue collar" kind of guy, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox called him "very mature." These are good things to hear about any rookie, but especially a quarterback drafted in the top five, as he assimilates into his new team's culture.

And this is on top the physical traits Richardson possesses, which on Wednesday shined when he connected with wide receiver Breshad Perriman on an impressive deep ball.

"It's OTAs, but right now he's making some 'hell of a' throws," linebacker EJ Speed said. "He made a throw today that was crazy. All three of our quarterbacks — it's going to be a good competition in camp in my eyes."

The quote: "It's a comfort zone. It's a system that you're comfortable in. You played a full year, going into a second year, so you don't have to too much of a deep install at the beginning of OTAs. It's kind of like picking up where you left off last year and just sharpening up to the tools and creating new ways to play different schemes. It's been fun just because of how comfortable it's been. - Linebacker EJ Speed

Context: The Colts' defense was solid in some areas during defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's first season in Indianapolis. Last year, the Colts held opponents to 5.2 yards per play (12th) and 38 percent on third down (10th) – and those numbers were better before the team's Week 14 bye, for what it's worth. But what the Colts weren't able to do in 2022 was consistently take the ball away – they had 21 takeaways, 19th in the NFL. Another year in Bradley's defense should help the Colts play faster on defense, which could lead to more turnovers.

