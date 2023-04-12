Offseason Notebook

Presented by

Offseason notebook: Colts focused on NFL Draft, quarterbacks on roster; Michael Pittman Jr. on contract extension

Here's what we learned from Colts head coach Shane Steichen as well as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin on Wednesday during the first week of the 2023 offseason program. 

Apr 12, 2023 at 04:28 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Three notable things we heard on Wednesday during the first week of the Colts' 2023 offseason program:

The quote: "We're focused on the draft, and I'm gonna focus on the guys that are in the building right now. That's where we're at." - Colts head coach Shane Steichen

Context: With about two weeks until the NFL Draft, the Colts are honed in on evaluating this year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks while working with Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger in the nascent stages of the offseason program – and not focused on bringing in a veteran free agent quarterback. Two other notable quotes here, first on the importance of Minshew, who was with Steichen in Philadelphia the last two seasons:

"It's huge," Steichen said. "Any time you got a guy that knows the system, knows the terminology, you can kind of hit the ground running with him. So excited to add Gardner to the fold and he'll be good for us."

And on the process of figuring out the if, when and who of the quarterback question in the 2023 NFL Draft:

"Just turning over every stone," Steichen said. "Don't leave any stone unturned because you want to find out as much information as you can on all these prospects and go through that process. And that means calling as many people as you can to find out that information. That's what you got to do. And then going back and watching the tape over and over again, because there's not a crystal ball to like hey, this guy is a guarantee. But you want to do your due diligence and process to try to find the best players."

***

The quote: "I wouldn't say it's a goal. I think that happens naturally with performance. And if it doesn't happen this year, that's no big deal. I mean, it'll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side — just leave that to my agent." - Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a possible contract extension

Context: Pittman's rookie contract is up after the 2023 season (same for running back Jonathan Taylor), but he's not focused on if he'll be offered an extension some time in the coming months. The Colts previously have agreed to extensions with guys in Pittman's position during training camp or before the season – in 2021, Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith and Nyheim Hines all signed extensions before the season began. Pittman over the last two seasons has 187 receptions for 2,007 yards with 10 touchdowns.

"I don't want anything to do with those (negotiations)," Pittman said. "I just want to play."

***

The quote: "There was never any talks about me being traded or me being released. It's the offseason. People like to make headlines and clickbait, that kind of stuff. I though it was funny. I saw one of the rumors — I woke up one morning had I had two different guys from different teams text me, and they were like 'Hey man, is it true?' (One) was like, 'Well you can come over here and play with me.' I was like, 'Man, what's going on right now?'"  - Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Context: There was no truth to a runaway Twitter rumor earlier this year, which falsely stated that Buckner wanted out of Indianapolis. Buckner fired off this tweet after seeing it:

Buckner after the season had a "great" conversation with general manager Chris Ballard, reinforcing his trust in the direction the Colts are taking into the future. His first interactions with Steichen have been positive, too, starting with Monday's team meeting to kick off the 2023 offseason program.

"I thought the first team meeting was great," Buckner said. "Just the energy that Shane came with – giving some background on himself and really establishing some team rules and obviously the culture and everything that he wants to build around here. It's exciting. It's a great fresh start."

Related Content

news

Offseason Notebook: Matt Ryan, Colts Wrap Up Offseason Program

The Colts wrapped up their final practice of their 2022 offseason program on Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Throughout the whole process, from April through June, Matt Ryan has impressed teammates and coaches with the work he put in on and off the field.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Stephon Gilmore Is Settling In To Gus Bradley's Defense

Gilmore had an interception during Wednesday's practice and has flashed the kind of versatility and skillset Bradley values from his cornerbacks in his scheme.

news

Offseason Notebook: Darius Leonard Undergoes Back Procedure As Colts Begin Mandatory Veteran Minicamp

The Colts expect Leonard to miss a portion of training camp but believe the three-time All-Pro linebacker can be on track for the start of the regular season.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Returning For Training Camp Is Julian Blackmon's Goal As He Recovers From 2021 Achilles Injury

Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' last October, is progressing well in his rehab and hopes to be back on the field when training camp kicks off next month in Westfield.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Nick Foles Views Frank Reich, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger And His Fit In Indianapolis

The Colts signed Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII and a 10-year veteran, earlier this week.

news

Colts Offseason Program Notebook: Healthy and Motivated, Parris Campbell And Dayo Odeyingbo Aiming To Make Major Impacts In 2022

Campbell is looking to prove himself right – and everyone who's doubted him wrong – in Year 4, while Odeyingbo is ready to take off in Year 2 with his Achilles' injury behind him. Here's what you need to know from Wednesday's media availability at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Jonathan Taylor Is Aiming To Be Even Better In 2022

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing by over 500 yards in 2021, but he's not resting on his accomplishments as the third-year running back looks to push the Colts into the playoffs this season.

news

Offseason Notebook: How Reggie Wayne Is Coaching Colts Wide Receivers

With Phase 2 of the Colts' offseason program beginning this week, Reggie Wayne had his first opportunity to get on a field and coach his wide receivers.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Why Matt Ryan 'Fits Our Offense Perfectly,' How DeForest Buckner Sees Yannick Ngakoue Fitting With Attack-Oriented D-Line

The Colts will wrap up Phase 1 of their offseason program this week before moving on to Phase 2 next week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what we learned after hearing from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Wednesday.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Danny Pinter's Opportunity, Kwity Paye's Relentlessness And Frank Reich's Confidence In Wide Receivers

With players back at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the Colts' offseason program this week, we heard from head coach Frank Reich and a few players on Wednesday. Here are a few things we learned, starting with how Danny Pinter is approaching an opportunity to compete to start at right guard.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising