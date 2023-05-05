Colts rookie minicamp notebook: Josh Downs already building rapport with Anthony Richardson; JuJu Brents, Emil Ekiyor on staying in Indianapolis

The quote: "His arm is crazy." - Wide receiver Josh Downs on Anthony Richardson

The other quote: "He came over and shook my hand — I got big hands, but I was like, it's like a mitt that suffocated my hand." - Cornerback JuJu Brents on meeting Anthony Richardson

Context: Downs added he and Richardson were so eager to get to work they threw a ball around for about 30 minutes in their hotel parking lot Thursday night.

"Having a quarterback that loves putting in work — I know he's a gamer," Downs said. "Just from that (parking lot throwing session), I know he's ready to go any time and I know he's going to put in the work to be great."

***

The quote: "I love working over the middle. A lot of people don't like it. You're going to take some hits here and there, but I feel like that's where the money's at. So gotta work over the middle of the field being in the slot and then maybe sometimes outside." - Downs

Context: Despite his 5-foot-9, 171 pound stature, Downs said his bread and butter is running over-the-middle routes from the slot, where he can use his short-area burst and sticky hands to be an offensive weapon. While he's the shortest wide receiver drafted by the Colts since T.Y. Hilton in 2012 (who was also a third-round pick), he's never let doubts about his size get in the way of his on-field production (he had 195 catches for 2,364 yards with 19 touchdowns his last two seasons at North Carolina).