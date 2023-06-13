Offseason notebook: Things starting to slow down for Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen the same guy now as he was in Philadelphia, Kenny Moore's hard work paying off 

The Colts will conclude veteran minicamp on Thursday and take the next month-and-a-half off before reporting to training camp at the end of July.
The quote: "Things have definitely slowed down. It was my first day practicing with the vets was way different from rookie minicamp. You know, I just see guys flying around. I pulled the ball on a zone read one time and the end was chasing me, he was like right next to me. I'm like, okay, this is different. So, it was definitely more fast, but the next day I noticed some progress and I was just relaxing and just trusting what I was studying. But it's definitely slowing down for me." – Quarterback Anthony Richardson
Context: Anthony Richardson spoke with media on Tuesday for the first time since rookie minicamp in early May. He has five weeks of field activity with the team under his belt since being drafted in late April.
Coming out of Florida, Richardson had played in 22 career games with 13 starts during his time with the Gators. Getting used to the speed and pace of the NFL is part of the learning curve that Richardson has been working diligently since joining the Colts.
Fellow quarterback, Gardner Minshew, spoke about how he has noticed things slowing down for Richardson, "It's funny, I remember coming off the first day he [Richardson] said, 'man that's fast'. Minshew said, "yeah, it's only going to get slower though, you know. It's been cool to see him. He studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn. He's been doing a great job there and he has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to."
The quote: "Not really, which is a great thing, you know. He's [Shane Steichen] staying true to who he is and staying true to his values. It's cool to see some of the differences come out so you can see his personality and the things that he really believes in come out but yeah, it's been cool to see how consistent he is" – Quarterback Gardner Minshew
Context: Minshew and Shane Steichen were together in Philadelphia with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022. Minshew was traded in late August of 2021 from Jacksonville to Philadelphia where he linked up with Shane Steichen, then the Eagles offensive coordinator.
The Eagles started the season 3-5 when head coach Nick Sirianni handed the play-calling duties over to Steichen. That Eagles team then finished the season 9-8 and reached the postseason.
He was the play caller throughout the Eagles run to the Super Bowl in 2022 and was ultimately hired by the Colts as their head coach and offensive play caller.
Minshew played in eleven games with 4 starts in the Shane Steichen offense in Philadelphia where he threw for 1,102 yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, along with 22 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.
The quote: "As a player, where I come from and not having much experience in college and obviously through everything that I have endured over my career, it takes a lot of hard work. It's not the luck of the draw, it's not just so happened to happen. You got to fight through a lot of stuff. It's something that I value a lot about sports, in general, is that everybody has their own story. You got a choice to make whether you want to keep going or you want to stop. I think every day you got a choice to make and I'm just proud of myself that I am able to make that choice every day to give it my all." – Cornerback Kenny Moore II
Context: Kenny Moore II is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Valdosta State.
The Patriots waived him as part of their final roster cuts and the Colts claimed him off waivers. He has been a mainstay in the Colts secondary ever since.
In 2021, he was named to the Pro Bowl becoming just the second player from Valdosta State to be named to a Pro Bowl. Jessie Tuggle was named to 5 Pro Bowls.
Moore II is now in year seven and is one of the leaders on this Colts team in part due to his hard work.