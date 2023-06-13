Offseason notebook: Things starting to slow down for Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen the same guy now as he was in Philadelphia, Kenny Moore's hard work paying off 

The quote: "As a player, where I come from and not having much experience in college and obviously through everything that I have endured over my career, it takes a lot of hard work. It's not the luck of the draw, it's not just so happened to happen. You got to fight through a lot of stuff. It's something that I value a lot about sports, in general, is that everybody has their own story. You got a choice to make whether you want to keep going or you want to stop. I think every day you got a choice to make and I'm just proud of myself that I am able to make that choice every day to give it my all." – Cornerback Kenny Moore II