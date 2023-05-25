How Colts are approaching Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew during OTAs

Steichen added Richardson has been "taking on the coaching really well," which tracks with how quarterbacks coach Cam Turner described him earlier this month.

"He just wants to be coached," Turner said. "He's hungry. He wants to learn. I don't think he wants it a specific way — he just wants to learn. He wants to be coached, he wants to watch guys do it on film, he wants us to explain things. I don't think he has a preference of how you coach him, he just wants to be coached."

Minshew, too, has fit into the Colts' quarterback room as well as the team expected he would back when he was signed in free agency.

"Gardner's done a hell of a job taking him under his wing in that quarterback room," Steichen said. "Obviously he's got experience, he's played a ton of games in this league. But he's done a really nice job, really pleased with where he's at with everything we're doing on offense and helping Anthony at the same time."

The Colts will "see how it plays out" with Richardson and Minshew splitting first-team reps this spring, and will develop a plan for both when training camp opens this summer. But while it's early, Steichen and Colts players have already seen Richardson do some impressive things in the first week of OTAs – whether he's practicing with the first team or second team.