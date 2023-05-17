Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Turner bought into Minshew because of his passion for and knowledge of football – "you can tell a guy like that knows every single detail to every play, every rep we do," Turner said – and his ability to recall things he did with Steichen and the Eagles has already benefitted the Colts during the 2023 offseason program.

And the knowledge Minshew possesses about Steichen's offense and how he expects things to be done is important, as he can help translate for Richardson and Ehlinger to speed up their acclimation process.

"He knows what to look for," Turner said. "He knows what to help the quarterback with on certain plays and certain looks, and I just think the way we install and how to study and all that stuff.

"... Having a peer that is going through the same thing and been through that experience recently is extremely valuable."

So if Minshew earns the Colts' starting job or winds up backing up Richardson, the Colts are confident he'll be an asset to their team and quarterback room – and will have the right attitude to whatever role he's in.