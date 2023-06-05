Offseason notebook: Why Colts are having joint practices with two teams, Julian Blackmon on shifting to strong safety, Alec Pierce on stretching the field

The quote: "It's definitely something that comes across my mind, but it's not something that I want to focus on. At the end of the day, I have a new job for me and that's strong safety and I'm willing to approach it and attack it as best as I can. That's one thing that I'm always willing to do – anything for the team. This is what the coach wants me to do, so I'll do my best and I'm just excited for this challenge. For me, it's just one day at a time because that's all I've got." - safety Julian Blackmon

Context: The "it" is a contract extension, as Blackmon is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal (time flies, doesn't it?). But notably, Blackmon is competing at strong safety – a position switch for a guy who primarily played a deeper free safety over his first few years in with the Colts.

The Colts moved Blackmon around quite a bit last year – he played 295 snaps as a slot corner, with most of those coming after Kenny Moore II sustained what wound up being a season-ending injury in Week 12. But he still primarily played deep (348 snaps, per Pro Football Focus) instead in the box/close to the line of scrimmage (70 snaps). So there will be an adjustment for the 2020 third-round pick, but it's one he's embracing – and one that could benefit him next spring, when he'll either be up for a contract extension or will become an unrestricted free agent.