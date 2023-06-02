Colts to host Chicago Bears for joint practices at Grand Park during 2023 training camp

2023 will be the third consecutive year the Colts will host joint practices at Grand Park, and the first time the Colts will have joint practices with two different opponents during training camp. The Colts held joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and the Detroit Lions in 2022; it'll be the 10th time the Colts hold joint practices during training camp in franchise history. Prior to the last three years, the Colts also held joint practices with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Lions (2017), Bears (2016), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999).