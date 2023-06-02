Colts to host Chicago Bears for joint practices at Grand Park during 2023 training camp

The Colts will also have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Jun 02, 2023 at 01:48 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will host the Chicago Bears for joint practices during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield ahead of the teams' Aug. 19 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.

The Colts will also practice jointly with the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia before their Aug. 24 preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

2023 will be the third consecutive year the Colts will host joint practices at Grand Park, and the first time the Colts will have joint practices with two different opponents during training camp. The Colts held joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and the Detroit Lions in 2022; it'll be the 10th time the Colts hold joint practices during training camp in franchise history. Prior to the last three years, the Colts also held joint practices with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Lions (2017), Bears (2016), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999).

The joint practices in Westfield will be a homecoming of sorts for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

