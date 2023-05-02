Draft

Presented by

Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

Brents impressed former Warren Central head coach Jayson West with his work ethic and competitive toughness while in high school. 

May 02, 2023 at 04:06 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

When the Colts host the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2023 season, Jayson West plans to be in the stands to catch a matchup he saw years ago.

West, the former head football coach at Warren Central High School on Indianapolis' east side, in practice used to pit star wide receiver David Bell – now with the Browns – against his star cornerback, Julius Brents, who the Colts selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"And that's how you want it — you want your best on your best," West said. "You want to push each other as much as you possibly can."

West, now the head football coach at Franklin Central High School, joined this week's episode of the Official Colts Podcast to offer his perspective on Brents, the local kid brimming with NFL upside. You can download and listen to the full episode, including West's interview, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

"Both of those young men are such first-class people — that's why they're at where they're at, and they made it fun every day," West said. "They made it exciting. As a coach, I got to witness some of the coolest things every just watch them run around, catch balls, jump around defense — doing things no one else can do."

Through those battles with Bell – who was "so dominant," West said, "guarding him was impossible" – Brents not only sharpened his skills as a defensive back, but he developed the kind of mental toughness necessary to cut it in the NFL.

"When (Bell would) ever get the best of Julius, Julius would just do that hard hand clap and then it was gone," West said. "He knew. We always talked about that — you got to have short-term memory loss as a defensive back.

"... Coaches are looking for those resilient, undeniable type characters and that's what they are. It doesn't mean they don't care. They care so much. Sometimes kids care so much they melt themselves — you know, paralysis by analysis type deal. But they do care but they also have that ability to move forward. He's probably going to be expected to play as a rookie, he's going to go against the world's best. I'm sure he's gonna have some good days and bad days and everything in between, but I guarantee you it won't keep happening because he's gonna go right back to film, he's gonna go right back to the field to work and that's just who he is, what he is and how he was raised.

"So I feel pretty confidence that he's gonna keep expanding his game and improving just like he's done that last couple of years, and we're gonna see some great things out of him because of his mentality."

Related Content

news

Kalen Jackson: How do we fix Indiana's behavior health system?

This op-ed originally appeared in the Indiana Business Journal.

news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

The Colts selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, Josh Downs, Blake Freeland, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, Will Mallory, Evan Hull, Titus Leo, Jaylon Jones and Jake Witt. Here's what you need to know about those players – and the process that led the Colts to draft them.

news

From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future

This is the inside story of how the Colts, collectively, decided on Anthony Richardson as the right quarterback to select with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt aims to 'be a sponge' as NFL journey begins with Colts

The super-athletic Witt converted from tight end to tackle in the middle of a game in 2021, and only started playing college football two years ago.

news

Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Witt converted to left tackle from tight end during the 2021 season and impressed scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism and natural talent.

news

Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jones broke up 14 passes and notched three interceptions over three seasons at Texas A&M.

news

Colts select Wagner DE Titus Leo with No. 211 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Leo totaled 13 sacks and 40 tackles for a loss in his college career at Wagner.

news

Adetomiwa Adebawore adds depth, athleticism to Colts' defensive line

Adebawore has positional versatility but said he feels most comfortable as a defensive tackle.

news

Colts select Northwestern RB Evan Hull with No. 176 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Hull rushed for 2,417 yards in four seasons at Northwestern.

news

Colts select Miami TE Will Mallory with No. 162 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Mallory totaled 1,544 yards in five seasons at Miami.

news

Colts select California safety Daniel Scott with No. 158 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Scott brings extensive experience as a safety and special teams player to the Colts.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising