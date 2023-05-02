Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

"Both of those young men are such first-class people — that's why they're at where they're at, and they made it fun every day," West said. "They made it exciting. As a coach, I got to witness some of the coolest things every just watch them run around, catch balls, jump around defense — doing things no one else can do."

Through those battles with Bell – who was "so dominant," West said, "guarding him was impossible" – Brents not only sharpened his skills as a defensive back, but he developed the kind of mental toughness necessary to cut it in the NFL.

"When (Bell would) ever get the best of Julius, Julius would just do that hard hand clap and then it was gone," West said. "He knew. We always talked about that — you got to have short-term memory loss as a defensive back.

"... Coaches are looking for those resilient, undeniable type characters and that's what they are. It doesn't mean they don't care. They care so much. Sometimes kids care so much they melt themselves — you know, paralysis by analysis type deal. But they do care but they also have that ability to move forward. He's probably going to be expected to play as a rookie, he's going to go against the world's best. I'm sure he's gonna have some good days and bad days and everything in between, but I guarantee you it won't keep happening because he's gonna go right back to film, he's gonna go right back to the field to work and that's just who he is, what he is and how he was raised.