Colts Sign Former Defensive Player Of The Year Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Colts on Monday signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team AP All-Pro.

Gilmore, originally the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, established himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks over his decade-long career spent with the Bills (2012-2016), New England Patriots (2017-2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021). The 6-foot-1, 202 pound Gilmore has earned Pro Bowl honors in five of his 10 seasons, including four in a row from 2018-2021.

In 132 games (125 starts), Gilmore has 27 interceptions, 89 pass break-ups, two pick-sixes and six forced fumbles while allowing a passer rating of just 76.0 on 744 targets.

Gilmore was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season and played well in eight games. He picked off two passes and allowed a career-low 10.3 yards per reception while holding opposing quarterbacks to an 80.7 passer rating when throwing his way; even though he only appeared in eight games, he played his way into a spot in his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

In 2019, Gilmore became the first cornerback in a decade and the sixth cornerback ever to win AP Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Mel Blount (1975), Lester Hayes (1980), Rod Woodson (1993), Deion Sanders (1994) and Charles Woodson (2009). Gilmore led the NFL in 2019 with six interceptions and 20 passes defensed; he allowed just one touchdown on 97 targets and held opposing quarterbacks to a career-low 48.0 passer rating.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Gilmore owns the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade (91.1) among cornerbacks; his 64.8 passer rating allowed is third, his 50.4 completion percentage allowed is fifth and his 11 interceptions are ninth.

Gilmore also brings to the Colts seven games of postseason experience in which he's totaled two interceptions and nine pass break-ups. Gilmore played a key role in the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams with an interception, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble and five tackles in New England's 13-3 win.

With the Colts, Gilmore will join a defensive backs room led by longtime secondary coach Ron Milus and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, and with a talented cast of teammates: