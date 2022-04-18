Colts Sign Former Defensive Player Of The Year Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, is a two-time first-team AP All-Pro and has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls. 

Apr 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

gilmore_1920x1080

The Colts on Monday signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team AP All-Pro.

Gilmore, originally the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, established himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks over his decade-long career spent with the Bills (2012-2016), New England Patriots (2017-2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021). The 6-foot-1, 202 pound Gilmore has earned Pro Bowl honors in five of his 10 seasons, including four in a row from 2018-2021.

In 132 games (125 starts), Gilmore has 27 interceptions, 89 pass break-ups, two pick-sixes and six forced fumbles while allowing a passer rating of just 76.0 on 744 targets.

Gilmore was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season and played well in eight games. He picked off two passes and allowed a career-low 10.3 yards per reception while holding opposing quarterbacks to an 80.7 passer rating when throwing his way; even though he only appeared in eight games, he played his way into a spot in his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

In 2019, Gilmore became the first cornerback in a decade and the sixth cornerback ever to win AP Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Mel Blount (1975), Lester Hayes (1980), Rod Woodson (1993), Deion Sanders (1994) and Charles Woodson (2009). Gilmore led the NFL in 2019 with six interceptions and 20 passes defensed; he allowed just one touchdown on 97 targets and held opposing quarterbacks to a career-low 48.0 passer rating.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Gilmore owns the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade (91.1) among cornerbacks; his 64.8 passer rating allowed is third, his 50.4 completion percentage allowed is fifth and his 11 interceptions are ninth.

Gilmore also brings to the Colts seven games of postseason experience in which he's totaled two interceptions and nine pass break-ups. Gilmore played a key role in the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams with an interception, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble and five tackles in New England's 13-3 win.

With the Colts, Gilmore will join a defensive backs room led by longtime secondary coach Ron Milus and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, and with a talented cast of teammates:

  • CB Kenny Moore II
  • CB Isaiah Rodgers
  • CB Brandon Facyson
  • CB Tony Brown
  • CB Anthony Chesley
  • CB Alexander Myres
  • CB Will Redmond
  • CB Marvell Tell III
  • CB Chris Wilcox
  • S Julian Blackmon
  • S Khari Willis
  • S Rodney McLeod
  • S Armani Watts

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Tackle Brandon Kemp

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound Kemp originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2020.

news

Colts Sign Safety Rodney McLeod

The 10-year veteran has 16 interceptions in 139 career games.

news

Colts Sign Linebacker Brandon King

King was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots from 2015-2021.

news

Colts Sign Safety Armani Watts

Watts appeared in 53 regular season games and nine postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2021.

news

Colts Acquire Quarterback Matt Ryan In Trade With Atlanta Falcons

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is eighth all-time in passing yards and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns.

news

Colts Sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson has played in Gus Bradley's defense in all four seasons of his career.

news

Colts Acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue From Las Vegas Raiders In Exchange For CB Rock Ya-Sin

The 26-year-old Ngakoue had 10 sacks playing in Gus Bradley's defense with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

news

Colts Sign T Matt Pryor To Contract Extension

Pryor, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, played in 17 games with five starts for the Colts in 2021.

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

Lewis, a 2018 second-round pick of the Colts, had 2 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits in eight games last season.

news

Colts Sign LB Zaire Franklin To Contract Extension

Franklin was named a team captain in 2020 and 2021 and played the second-most special teams snaps on the Colts last season.

news

Colts Sign TE Mo Alie-Cox To Contract Extension

Alie-Cox caught a career high four touchdowns in 2021.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising