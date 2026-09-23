QB Daniel Jones, S Cam Bynum know that WR Darius Slayton can bring speed to Colts offense

Throughout his seven-year tenure with the New York Giants, wide receiver Darius Slayton played alongside 14 different quarterbacks.

The one he played the most with was quarterback Daniel Jones. The two were part of the same draft class in 2019, and Slayton was one of Jones' prime targets. He led the Giants in receiving yards four times (2019-20, 2022-23).

With Alec Pierce slated to go on injured reserve due to a heel injury, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, Slayton will reunite with his former quarterback in hopes to make up for the explosive plays Pierce is known for across the league. Pierce has averaged 18 yards per catch in his career, while Slayton is averaging 15 yards per reception in his career and has averaged at least 13 yards per reception in all seven of his NFL seasons.

"He's a guy outside who's got speed, been able to get behind guys and affect the defense that way," Jones said. "He's a good route runner, a guy who can separate in man-to-man coverage and win consistently outside. I've got a lot of confidence in him and played a lot of football with him. He's a tough football player."

In 106 games, Slayton has 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

During one of his best seasons (2022), he helped pave the way for a 9-7-1 record, and the Giants saw the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The wild card round opponent? A Minnesota Vikings defense that included then-second-year safety Cam Bynum. Slayton had four receptions for 88 yards – his third most in a game that year – and knocked the 13-4 Vikings out of the playoffs.