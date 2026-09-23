 Skip to main content
Anvil Strike. Rivalries. Learn more at Colts.com/Rivalries
Advertising

QB Daniel Jones, S Cam Bynum know that WR Darius Slayton can bring speed to Colts offense

Slayton spent the last seven years of his career with the New York Giants, and six of those were with Daniel Jones.

Sep 23, 2026 at 02:47 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

25-colts-thumbnail-Practice-Notebook

Throughout his seven-year tenure with the New York Giants, wide receiver Darius Slayton played alongside 14 different quarterbacks.

The one he played the most with was quarterback Daniel Jones. The two were part of the same draft class in 2019, and Slayton was one of Jones' prime targets. He led the Giants in receiving yards four times (2019-20, 2022-23).

With Alec Pierce slated to go on injured reserve due to a heel injury, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, Slayton will reunite with his former quarterback in hopes to make up for the explosive plays Pierce is known for across the league. Pierce has averaged 18 yards per catch in his career, while Slayton is averaging 15 yards per reception in his career and has averaged at least 13 yards per reception in all seven of his NFL seasons.

"He's a guy outside who's got speed, been able to get behind guys and affect the defense that way," Jones said. "He's a good route runner, a guy who can separate in man-to-man coverage and win consistently outside. I've got a lot of confidence in him and played a lot of football with him. He's a tough football player."

In 106 games, Slayton has 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

During one of his best seasons (2022), he helped pave the way for a 9-7-1 record, and the Giants saw the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The wild card round opponent? A Minnesota Vikings defense that included then-second-year safety Cam Bynum. Slayton had four receptions for 88 yards – his third most in a game that year – and knocked the 13-4 Vikings out of the playoffs.

"He's a baller for sure," Bynum said. "I know he's a deep threat and that's something that always makes it tough on the defense. He's a complete receiver."

Related Content

news

Colts sign WR Eli Pancol to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move Wednesday.

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 3

The latest unofficial depth chart was released ahead of the Colts' Week 3 divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

How to watch the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on September 27, 2026

TV broadcast, radio and streaming information for Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET (Week 3).

news

Colts place DE Micheal Clemons on injured reserve, release RB Anderson Castle from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday in addition to signing wide receiver Darius Slayton.

news

Colts sign wide receiver Darius Slayton

Slayton spent his previous seven seasons with the New York Giants.

news

Colts to debut 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sunday's game vs. Houston Texans

Official Rivalries gear is available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

5 Colts Things: Daniel Jones & offense handle Steve Spagnuolo's blitzes, Laquon Treadwell steps up, Kapena Gushiken flashes in Week 2 loss to Chiefs

The Colts' overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs saw some positive developments, but it wasn't enough to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2026 season.

news

Colts head coach Shane Steichen explains overtime strategy in loss to Chiefs: 'I was trying to finish the game with JT'

The Colts got inside the Chiefs' red zone on their first offensive play of overtime, but had to settle for a game-tying field goal – which then set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime.

news

X-rays on left heel negative for WR Alec Pierce

Pierce sustained a heel injury in the first quarter of Sunday night's game.

news

Colts drop heartbreaker in Week 2 overtime loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts lost on the third and final possession of overtime on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 2 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts on Friday ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin with an ankle injury.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising