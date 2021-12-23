Six Colts Players Named 2022 Pro Bowl Alternates

Six Colts players are alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Special teamer Ashton Dulin, punt returner Nyheim Hines, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Xavier Rhodes and quarterback Carson Wentz.

Dulin leads the NFL with 16 special teams tackles and enters Week 16 with the highest Pro Football Focus special teams grade (91.0) of any regular special teams player this season. Dulin is one of 13 players since at least 1987 to have 15+ tackles, 10+ receptions and 2+ touchdowns in a single season, and the first since the Chargers' Austin Ekeler in 2017.

Hines is averaging 7.4 yards per punt return and is one of the most dynamic returners in the NFL. In his career, Hines has two punt return touchdowns – which came in the same game in 2019 – and is averaging 12.2 yards on 61 returns.

Okereke leads the Colts with 110 tackles entering Week 16 and has two interceptions, three tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass break-ups. Okereke also leads the Colts with 878 snaps played on defense this season.

Pittman leads the Colts in receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (five). Only eight players have more receptions on third down than Pittman (23), and his 354 receiving yards on third down rank fifth.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2017, 2019), has one interception this season. He's held opposing quarterbacks to just a 60.7 passer rating over his last four games while allowing only four first downs in that span.

Wentz, a 2017 Pro Bowler, has 23 touchdowns against only six interceptions and has a career-low sack rate of 5.1 percent entering Week 16. The former No. 2 overall pick has completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,005 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Week 7.