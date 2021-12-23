Seven Colts Players Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

Leonard earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod and is in the midst of yet another massively impactful season for the Colts' defense. He enters Week 16 with six forced fumbles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries for a Colts defense that's tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways. "The turnover thing is just freakish," head coach Frank Reich said. "If he continues at that pace these last couple games and with the production that he has as far as tackles and the leader that he is and the impact on how he raises the level of our whole team, I would just be absolutely surprised if he wasn't at the front of that race (for Defensive Player of the Year."