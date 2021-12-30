Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

JJ Stankevitz: Don't rule anything out, starting with Wentz, who could return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday in time to play, head coach Frank Reich said.

Good point about the rushing yards here – the Raiders are 4-1 when rushing for over 100 yards as a team this season. A big thing the Colts need to do, too, is not turn the ball over. Las Vegas is last in the NFL with five interceptions and has the fourth-fewest total takeaways (13) in the league entering Week 17. The Colts, of course, are second in the NFL in takeaways with 31; the Raiders have only won the turnover battle once in their last eight games (3-5).

I'm not sure about a blowout – it's really hard to to do that to any team – but the Colts believe in Sam Ehlinger if he winds up playing. And they still have a guy named Jonathan Taylor, too.