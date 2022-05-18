Colts Offseason Program Notebook: Healthy and Motivated, Parris Campbell And Dayo Odeyingbo Aiming To Make Major Impacts In 2022

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell: "From the outside looking in, people say, 'Oh, he can't stay healthy.' Excuse my language, but to hell with that. I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the (coaching) staff room, they know. They know I've been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well. So, just when it all comes together, people on the outside stay on the outside."

Context: Campbell spoke Wednesday about his mentality heading into his fourth year with the Colts after injuries have marred his first three seasons in the NFL. The 2019 second-round pick has played in 15 of a possible 49 regular season games – with one of those the 2021 regular season finale. Campbell played in that game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a plate and screws in his foot, which he broke catching a touchdown in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

Campbell said he's healthy as he goes through the Colts' offseason program, which wraps up Phase 2 this week and moves on to Phase 3 – with OTA practices – next week.

Campbell said he's confident he can have a breakout season in 2022 given his history at Ohio State. Campbell didn't emerge in the Buckeyes' offense until his junior year (40 catches, 584 yards, 3 TDs) and then exploded his senior year (90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TDs).

"When the pressure is high, I know how to perform," Campbell said. "It's all a confidence thing — I got so much confidence in myself. And what better way to prove everybody wrong and prove myself right in Year 4, in my contract year."

Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo: "I kind of got more comfortable towards the end of the year, but it was definitely a growing process coming into the year with no offseason, no camp and coming in off the injury trying to figure everything out. But towards the end of the year I started to get more comfortable, but definitely through this offseason I've made a lot of progress with my Achilles and just my body in general. So, I'm really excited for this season."

Context: Odeyingbo suffered an Achilles' injury training for the Senior Bowl early in 2021, and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 8. He finished his rookie year with six tackles, one quarterback hit, one-half sack and one forced fumble in 10 games.