Offseason Notebook

Presented by

Colts Offseason Program Notebook: Healthy and Motivated, Parris Campbell And Dayo Odeyingbo Aiming To Make Major Impacts In 2022

Campbell is looking to prove himself right – and everyone who's doubted him wrong – in Year 4, while Odeyingbo is ready to take off in Year 2 with his Achilles' injury behind him. Here's what you need to know from Wednesday's media availability at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 

May 18, 2022 at 04:50 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell: "From the outside looking in, people say, 'Oh, he can't stay healthy.' Excuse my language, but to hell with that. I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the (coaching) staff room, they know. They know I've been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well. So, just when it all comes together, people on the outside stay on the outside."

Context: Campbell spoke Wednesday about his mentality heading into his fourth year with the Colts after injuries have marred his first three seasons in the NFL. The 2019 second-round pick has played in 15 of a possible 49 regular season games – with one of those the 2021 regular season finale. Campbell played in that game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a plate and screws in his foot, which he broke catching a touchdown in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

  • Campbell said he's healthy as he goes through the Colts' offseason program, which wraps up Phase 2 this week and moves on to Phase 3 – with OTA practices – next week.
  • Campbell said he's confident he can have a breakout season in 2022 given his history at Ohio State. Campbell didn't emerge in the Buckeyes' offense until his junior year (40 catches, 584 yards, 3 TDs) and then exploded his senior year (90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TDs).
  • "When the pressure is high, I know how to perform," Campbell said. "It's all a confidence thing — I got so much confidence in myself. And what better way to prove everybody wrong and prove myself right in Year 4, in my contract year."

Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo: "I kind of got more comfortable towards the end of the year, but it was definitely a growing process coming into the year with no offseason, no camp and coming in off the injury trying to figure everything out. But towards the end of the year I started to get more comfortable, but definitely through this offseason I've made a lot of progress with my Achilles and just my body in general. So, I'm really excited for this season."

Context: Odeyingbo suffered an Achilles' injury training for the Senior Bowl early in 2021, and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 8. He finished his rookie year with six tackles, one quarterback hit, one-half sack and one forced fumble in 10 games.

  • Even though he got on the field for those 10 games, Odeyingbo never quite felt right: "At a certain point you're healthy enough to play but you don't necessarily feel better," he said. "So you may be able to run around and do everything on it, but the rest of your body is still catching up and kind of getting rid of some of the compensation you made up while you were being injured for however many months."
  • The Colts' belief in the 6-foot-6, 276 pound Odeyingbo hasn't wavered since he was drafted 54th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. "I think we'll see a better version of him this year," general manager Chris Ballard said earlier this offseason.
  • Odeyingbo feels like his playing style fits well with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attack-oriented approach for the Colts' front four. "I definitely feel a lot more comfortable just being healthy all through the offseason, having time to come in and prepare myself and then coming in (with) a new staff, new coach – kind of like a fresh start," Odeyingbo said. "It's been real good. I'm feeling more comfortable this spring."

Phase 2 - Day 19 - 2022

Highlights from Phase 2 - Day 19 of Colts offseason workouts.

3 QB Jack Coan
1 / 61

3 QB Jack Coan

© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Samson Nacua
2 / 61

86 WR Samson Nacua

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Josh Seltzner, #74 T Ryan Van Demark
3 / 61

60 G Josh Seltzner, #74 T Ryan Van Demark

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
4 / 61

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
5 / 61

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann, #62 C Wesley French
6 / 61

79 T Bernhard Raimann, #62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
7 / 61

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
\28#28 RB Jonathan Taylor
8 / 61

\28#28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
9 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB James Morgan
10 / 61

9 QB James Morgan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
11 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray
12 / 61

71 T Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
13 / 61

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kellybson
14 / 61

78 C Ryan Kellybson

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray
15 / 61

71 T Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
16 / 61

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
17 / 61

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
18 / 61

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
19 / 61

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
66 T Brandon Kemp
20 / 61

66 T Brandon Kemp

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price
21 / 61

27 RB D'Vonte Price

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
22 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
23 / 61

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price
24 / 61

27 RB D'Vonte Price

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree
25 / 61

85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
49 TE Michael Jacobson
26 / 61

49 TE Michael Jacobson

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
27 / 61

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
28 / 61

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
29 / 61

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
30 / 61

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
36 LB Brandon King
31 / 61

36 LB Brandon King

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
32 / 61

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
33 / 61

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
34 / 61

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
36 LB Brandon King
35 / 61

36 LB Brandon King

© Indianapolis Colts
48D LB James Skalski
36 / 61

48D LB James Skalski

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
37 / 61

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
Richard Smith Linebackers
38 / 61

Richard Smith Linebackers

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
39 / 61

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
40 / 61

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
41 / 61

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
42 / 61

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
43 / 61

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams
44 / 61

95 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
45 / 61

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
46 / 61

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
47 / 61

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams
48 / 61

68 McKinley Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
49 / 61

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
50 / 61

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
51 / 61

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
48O TE Nikola Kalinic
52 / 61

48O TE Nikola Kalinic

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
53 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
54 / 61

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree
55 / 61

85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
56 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
57 / 61

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
58 / 61

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
59 / 61

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
60 / 61

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, #3 QB Jack Coan, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger
61 / 61

2 QB Matt Ryan, #3 QB Jack Coan, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Jonathan Taylor Is Aiming To Be Even Better In 2022

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing by over 500 yards in 2021, but he's not resting on his accomplishments as the third-year running back looks to push the Colts into the playoffs this season.

news

Offseason Notebook: How Reggie Wayne Is Coaching Colts Wide Receivers

With Phase 2 of the Colts' offseason program beginning this week, Reggie Wayne had his first opportunity to get on a field and coach his wide receivers.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Why Matt Ryan 'Fits Our Offense Perfectly,' How DeForest Buckner Sees Yannick Ngakoue Fitting With Attack-Oriented D-Line

The Colts will wrap up Phase 1 of their offseason program this week before moving on to Phase 2 next week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what we learned after hearing from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Wednesday.

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: Danny Pinter's Opportunity, Kwity Paye's Relentlessness And Frank Reich's Confidence In Wide Receivers

With players back at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the Colts' offseason program this week, we heard from head coach Frank Reich and a few players on Wednesday. Here are a few things we learned, starting with how Danny Pinter is approaching an opportunity to compete to start at right guard.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising