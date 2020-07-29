2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Safeties

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's safeties.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Malik Hooker

» Rolan Milligan

» George Odum

» Khari Willis

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Julian Blackmon

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Donald Rutledge

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Clayton Geathers

THE SKINNY:

Similar to the cornerback position, the Colts have a lot of returning firepower at safety, but also hope to be aided by at least one key newcomer.

The Colts return both starters at safety in Malik Hooker and Khari Willis — who was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2019 All-Rookie Team — and both should be manning the free and strong safety positions, respectively, once again in 2020.

Also back at safety in 2020 are George Odum and Rolan Milligan, who have been key pieces of depth at the position that has seen its fair share of injuries in recent years.

The X-factor at safety in 2020, however, could be 2020 third-round pick Julian Blackmon, an All-American selection out of Utah who is expected to miss about the first month of the season as he continues working his way back from December knee surgery; he was just placed on the team's Active/Non-Football Injury list on Monday. Once he's in the mix, however, Blackmon's abilities both in coverage and in the box are expected to be a major boost for the Indy defense.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» Now in a contract year, how can Malik Hooker reach his full potential?

» What's the next step for Khari Willis after a solid rookie season?

» When will Julian Blackmon get into the mix, and what will his role be?