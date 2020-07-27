Transactions

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 02:05 PM

Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Blackmon will count towards the team’s 90-man roster.

Advertising