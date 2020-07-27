Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Blackmon will count towards the team's 90-man roster.
Transactions
Monday, Jul 27, 2020 02:05 PM
The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).
The Indianapolis Colts today signed 10 undrafted free agents, including K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O'Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.