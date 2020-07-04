2020 Colts Burning Questions: Safety

After a decorated career at Utah — where he played at cornerback before moving to safety his final season — Blackmon would suffer a torn ACL late in the 2019 season. Despite the fact he'd be working his way back from knee surgery throughout the offseason and into training camp, the Colts were clearly impressed enough to take a chance on Blackmon's talents, picking him up in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. Ballard said the Colts are targeting October for a potential return date for Blackmon; once he is in the mix, however, what will his role be? The team returns both its starters in Hooker and Willis, but all indications are Blackmon's versatility should allow him to be involved in multiple defensive packages. A more-than willing tackler, Blackmon projects well out in open space against anybody that comes his way, but he also has the cover skills if thrust into more of a nickel cornerback or dime linebacker role.