2020 Colts Burning Questions: Cornerback

The Colts are fortunate to have one of the league's better nickel cornerbacks in Kenny Moore II, who does it all in one of the more critical spots within their defense: in the base formation, Moore II plays tough in 1-on-1 matchups on the outside, and in nickel, he's able to bait quarterbacks into costly interceptions, he provides solid support in the run game and he's also one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the NFL. But Indy figured out last season that during times when Moore II isn't able to play, it needed a little bit better support behind him to step up in his place. The team addressed that backup nickel cornerback job in a couple ways this offseason: in free agency, the Colts signed veteran T.J. Carrie, who has played in 92 games with 50 starts over the past six seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns and has collected 331 total tackles (12 for a loss) with five interceptions, 43 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, two sacks and five quarterback hits. In the draft, the Colts used a sixth-round pick on UMass' Isaiah Rodgers, who has elite speed (4.28-second 40-yard dash) and the versatility to play both outside and inside at the NFL level.