2020 Colts Burning Questions: Running Back

Darren Sproles. Danny Woodhead. Austin Ekeler. When taking a look back at Rivers' storied career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, think about just how valuable those three running backs have been to him in the passing game. And with Rivers making the move to Indianapolis in 2020, a smart assumption is that Hines could easily become one of his favorite targets, as well. Think about it: in his first two NFL seasons, not even in a starting role, Hines has logged a combined 107 receptions for 745 yards and two touchdowns, hauling in 77 percent of the passes with which he's been targeted. Now you add in a quarterback to the mix who has a rich history of targeting running backs just like Hines over and over and over again — and don't call this a "checkdown" approach; this has always just been part of Rivers' progression — and there's potential for Hines to really take off this season. Now, there are some caveats to this, the most obvious being: the Colts, as mentioned previously, already have two running backs in Mack and Taylor that are expected to be the top dogs at the position, so that will affect Hines' playing time depending on the game plan from week to week. But rest assured, Hines has all the tools needed to become a Sproles-like Pro Bowl contributor both on offense and as a returner on special teams, and now it seems as if the stars are aligning for that to possibly come to fruition as soon as this season.