2020 Colts Burning Questions: Wide Receiver

What's pretty clear: the Colts' top four wide receivers entering training camp are Hilton, Zach Pascal, Campbell and Pittman Jr. But depending on how many total receivers the team ends up keeping on its Week 1 roster, that currently leaves nine other receivers battling it out for just one or two spots. A strong case could be made for four of those nine receivers, especially: Ashton Dulin was a special teams stud as an undrafted rookie last year, and is also an option as a kickoff returner; Daurice Fountain was having an outstanding training camp last year when he suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury, and he's worked his way back; Marcus Johnson showed his big-play potential in eight games with the Colts last year, finishing with 17 receptions for 277 yards (16.3 avg.) and two touchdowns; and Dezmon Patmon was a sixth-round pick in this year's draft who has plenty of size (6-4, 225 pounds) and potential. Then there's Rodney Adams, DeMichael Harris, Malik Henry, Artavis Scott and Chad Williams, all of whom could take advantage of their opportunities during training camp and the preseason and earn one of those final two spots, as well. The Colts will undoubtedly have some tough choices to make at the position come early-September.