2020 Colts Burning Questions: Tight End

The Colts this offseason decided to part ways with tight end Eric Ebron, who eventually signed a free-agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebron had become a major part of Indy's passing game the last two seasons, logging a combined 97 receptions for 1,125 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, a good chunk of which occurring during his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign. So while the Colts knew they were going to be returning Jack Doyle, who is coming off his second Pro Bowl selection, and the athletic Mo Alie-Cox, the team still needed another weapon at the tight end position. On April 22, they got their guy in veteran Trey Burton, who has familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017, and brings a solid all-around game as both a pass catcher and as a blocker. In six previous seasons with the Eagles and the Chicago Bears, Burton has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns, and while he's working his way back from December hip surgery, he's expected to quickly become a featured target down the field. While Ebron was more of a wide receiver in a tight end's body, Burton's versatility should prove to fit right in.