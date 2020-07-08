2020 Colts Burning Questions: Linebacker

Leonard has been an absolute beast since being selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and a First-Team All-Pro selection his first year, and followed that up by being voted to his first Pro Bowl and named Second-Team All-Pro in his second season in 2019. He's one of just three players in the NFL since at least 1982 to accumulate at least 200 tackles and 10 sacks in their first two seasons, joining Duane Bickett and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. In fact, Leonard is the only player in NFL history to collect at least 284 tackles, 12 sacks and seven interceptions in their first two seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. So what will Leonard have in store in Year 3? Well, at the team level, with 115 tackles, he will pass Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history. And if Leonard really balls out in 2020 and has 190 tackles, he'll pass Luke Kuechly (473) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. If Leonard were to do that, it'd be just the seventh season of 190 or more tackles in NFL history (the single-season NFL record is 214, set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Hardy Nickerson in 1993). Heck, Leonard has seemingly done everything else to this point — why not up the ante a little bit more?