2020 Colts Burning Questions: Offensive Tackle

The Colts have one of the best starting offensive line units in the NFL; the fact all five starters were able to start every game together last season only helped solidify this point. But the team also knows injuries are just part of the game, especially for the big fellas up front, so general manager Chris Ballard has made it a priority to ensure the Colts have starting-level depth ready to go if and when they are needed. While the depth at the interior is pretty set in stone heading into training camp (Javon Patterson at center and Jake Eldrenkamp and Danny Pinter at guard, among others), there appears to be a wide-open competition for the depth at tackle behind starters Smith and Anthony Castonzo. The team has benefitted from a versatile guy like Joe Haeg in the past, who could play any of the five positions along the offensive line and was the Colts' primary swing tackle, but Haeg this offseason signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Le'Raven Clark, who re-signed with the Colts this offseason, will get every opportunity to become the key backup at tackle, but several others will also be vying for that job, including Andrew Donnal, Brandon Hitner, Cedrick Lang, Carter O'Donnell and Travis Vornkahl.