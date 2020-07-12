2020 Colts Burning Questions: Defensive Tackle

We know Buckner is locked in at one of the Colts' defensive tackle spots, but who will be starting alongside him? While the team tends to utilize a rotation of three or four players in the defensive interior throughout each ballgame, it'll be interesting to see who defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus tabs as the other primary guy up front. Entering training camp, there are probably three or four likely candidates: returners Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis and Grover Stewart, as well as 2020 free agent pickup Sheldon Day, while guys like 2020 sixth-round pick Rob Windsor and undrafted rookie free agents Kameron Cline and Chris Williams will also look to show what they can do. It is important to note, however, that whoever starts next to Buckner will likely be playing the one-technique, or nose tackle, position in a good chunk of the Colts' defensive formations. Does that give a leg up to the bigger guys like Stewart and Day? Or will Indy prefer to go with more of a quicker, penetrating option like Autry (more on him below)? This will definitely be worth monitoring throughout camp and the preseason.