2020 Colts Burning Questions: Offensive Guard

The word "historic" can be thrown around from time to time in the NFL; sometimes it's warranted, and other times it's a bit of hyperbole. But good luck finding anyone who would disagree with that assessment when describing Quenton Nelson's first two professional seasons. In fact, Nelson is off to the best start by any offensive lineman certainly since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and perhaps ever. Last season, Nelson was named First-Team All-Pro, becoming the seventh player since the merger to earn that honor in their first two NFL seasons, and just the fourth offensive lineman ever — and the first since Dick Huffman of the Los Angeles Rams in 1947-48 — to claim that distinction. So what's in store for Nelson in Year 3? It'll be hard to top what he did last season; he was Pro Football Focus' second-ranked offensive lineman (91.2 overall grade); his pass-blocking grade of 82.8 ranked 14th among all qualifying offensive linemen and sixth among guards, while his 90.1 run-blocking grade ranked third among all linemen and second among guards. Nelson also went the entire season without allowing a single sack from the left guard position, according to PFF, while he was penalized just three times. Maybe he can finally add that ever-elusive touchdown to his résumé in 2020?