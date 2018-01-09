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Key 2018 Offseason Dates For The Colts

With a new head coach set to be in place, the 2018 offseason will be a crucial step for the Indianapolis Colts’ next direction. Here are some important dates to keep in mind the next few months.

Jan 09, 2018 at 02:32 AM
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Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS — With a new head coach overseeing the roster, the next few months are critical when it comes to the direction of the Indianapolis Colts.

So with that in mind, let's check out some important 2018 offseason dates for both the Colts and those across the league:

• Jan. 20: East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field; St. Petersburg, Fla.

• Jan. 27: Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium; Mobile, Ala.

• Feb. 4: Super Bowl LII, U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis

• Feb. 27-March 5: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis

• March 6: Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise of Transition tag players.

• March 12-14: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 player contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 14. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 14. [READ: Who Are The Colts' 2018 Free Agents?]

• March 14: The 2018 league year and free agency period begins at 4 p.m. ET, when all 2017 player contracts expire and the trading period for 2018 begins.

• March 25-28: Annual League Meeting; Orlando

• April 2: Clubs that have hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. Those with returning head coaching may begin their offseason workout programs on April 16.

• April 26-28: 2018 NFL Draft, AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

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