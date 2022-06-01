Colts Offseason Notebook: Returning For Training Camp Is Julian Blackmon's Goal As He Recovers From 2021 Achilles Injury

Colts safety Julian Blackmon tore his Achilles' during a practice on Oct. 20 – between Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2021 season – and missed the Colts' remaining 11 games last year. Seven and a half months later, Blackmon said he sees a light at the end of the tunnel with his recovery process.

"Our goal is to be ready for training camp, our goal is to be ready to go," Blackmon said . "I feel really good so as long as we're progressing in the right way I don't see why I wouldn't be able to do training camp."

The injury happened on the final play of the Colts' Wednesday practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon jumped up for a "routine" interception and landed awkwardly – he said it felt like his calf "folded" when he landed.

As soon as the injury happened – and Blackmon immediately knew he tore his Achilles' – he said he prayed and said "thank you" that something worse didn't happen.

Blackmon has approached his rehab with remarkable positivity: "It's very easy to go that route, get negative about it," he said. "But that's not going to help anything. For me, it was just one day at a time, been here before and now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we're right here and it's just been a blessing to be back."

Blackmon has been through something similar before – he tore his ACL while playing for Utah in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship, and about nine months later made his NFL debut. His successful journey through that rehab process gave him confidence he could handle the one he's working through now.