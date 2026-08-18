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Jonathan Taylor sits at No. 17 in NFL's Top 100

Taylor previously made the list in 2022, ranked at No. 5.

Aug 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Jonathan Taylor is back on the NFL's Top 100 list, the league announced Tuesday. Voted on by players across the league, the running back comes in at No. 17 for the year.

Taylor has only made the list once previously in 2022, where he was ranked No. 5.

In 2025, Taylor was the anchor of the Colts' offense. He totaled 1,585 rushing yards and a career-high 18 touchdowns, which led the league at the running back position. He also accounted for two receiving touchdowns on 378 yards. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl.

He is joined by guard Quenton Nelson (No. 99) as the only two Colts players to be named on the list.

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