2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

NOTES AND QUOTES

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship:

— With four points, he will tie Cary Blanchard (135 in 1996) for the fifth-most single-season points in franchise history.

— With five points, he will pass Cary Blanchard (135 in 1996) for the fifth-most single-season points in franchise history.

— With one field goal made, he will pass Raul Allegre (30) for the most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.

• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner:

— With one solo tackle, he will reach 200 career solo tackles.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie:

— With one defensive or special teams return for a touchdown, he will tie Ray Buchanan and Terrence Wilkins (three) for the most such touchdowns in single-season franchise history.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie, cornerback Kenny Moore II, cornerback Xavier Rhodes & safety Khari Willis:

— With one interception returned for a touchdown, they will tie numerous players for the second-most interceptions returned for a touchdown (two) in single-season franchise history.

• Tight end Jack Doyle:

— With one reception, he will pass Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton:

— With one touchdown, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) and tie Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history.

— With one receiving touchdown, he will tie Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

— With two receiving touchdowns, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

— With one game with 10+ receptions, he will pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Joe Washington, Anthony Johnson and Dallas Clark, all with three, for the third-most games with 10+ receptions in team history.

• Running back Nyheim Hines:

— With five receptions, he will tie Bill Brooks (170) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

— With six receptions, he will pass Bill Brooks (170) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

• Defensive end Justin Houston:

— Needs 3.0 sacks to reach 100.0 for his career. He would become the 35th player in NFL history to reach that plateau since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

— With one safety, he will pass Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard:

— With five tackles, he will tie Patrick Willis (411) for the second-most tackles by a player in their first 42 career games (since 1987).

— With six tackles, he will pass Patrick Willis (411) for the second-most tackles by a player in their first 42 career games (since 1987).

• Safety George Odum:

— With one special teams tackle, he will become just the seventh player in franchise history to register at least 20 special teams tackles in a single season (since 1994).

— With one special teams tackle, he will tie Derwin Gray (20 in 1995) and Robert Mathis (20 in 2005) for the fifth-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season (since 1994).

— With two special teams tackles, he will pass Derwin Gray (20 in 1995) and Robert Mathis (20 in 2005) and tie Cliff Crosby (21 in 2001) and Darrell Reid (21 in 2007) for the thirdmost special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season (since 1994).

— With three special teams tackles, he will pass Cliff Crosby (21 in 2001) and Darrell Reid (21 in 2007) for the third-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season (since 1994).

• Quarterback Philip Rivers:

— With one game with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

— With one game with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

— With one game with 100.0+ passer rating, he will tie Peyton Manning (112) for the third-most such games in NFL history.

— With one game with a 110.0+ passer rating, he will tie Peyton Manning (78) for the third-most such games in NFL history.

— With one game started, he will pass London Fletcher (239) and tie Julius Peppers (240) for the sixth-most games started in NFL history.

— With 11 passes attempted, he will tie Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.

— With 12 passes attempted, he will pass Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.

— With one touchdown pass, he will pass Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.

— With two touchdown passes he will reach 25 this season and will pass Brett Favre (11 seasons) for the fourth-most seasons with 25-or-more passing touchdowns in NFL history.

• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez:

— If he finishes one game with a 50.0+ punting average, he will tie Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0+ punting average in franchise history.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor:

— With 45 rushing yards, he will tie Alan Ameche (961) for the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

— With 46 rushing yards, he will pass Alan Ameche (961) for the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

— With 84 rushing yards, he will reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He would become just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach that plateau and the first since Joseph Addai in 2006.

— With 114 yards from scrimmage, he will tie Dominic Rhodes (1,328) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.

— With 115 yards from scrimmage, he will pass Dominic Rhodes (1,328) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.

——————

• "It's a potential distraction and maybe it's not to all guys, but if it's a distraction to one guy, that's one guy too many. It's just better not to have them up there. It can do nothing to add to what we have to – focus our energy to Jacksonville and it only has a potential negative effect in our view." — Colts head coach Frank Reich, asked if the team will have the scores from the other games across the league with possible playoff implications displayed throughout their game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

• "If you look at it on a case-by-case basis, we come out of the third quarter, they get a couple of plays on us, we have a nice goal-line stand down there and then we punt the ball into a short field there which is 39 yards. We end up giving a big chunk up. That was a shot ball that we ended up having to contest and be on top of. From there, we had a couple of penalties – I always say that penalties are about discipline, judgement and self-control and we had a couple of those. You can agree or disagree with the call and that's disputed but when you have those for – that was another 44 yards or 45 yards. A good chunk of that was those penalties and that big chunk play. I just think we have to do a better job of being consistent and having discipline and self-control at the top of those routes. Our guys have done a good job with that and they are going to continue to do a good job with that. We'll just work on those things and move forward." — Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, on his evaluation of why the Colts struggled to contain the Steelers in the second half of last week's loss.

• "I think that is special for any player, I'm sure. We always want our players to reach those milestones. I mean they work so hard. In the classroom they work so hard, they work so hard on the field, they work so hard in the weight room and when we have an opportunity to get guys those milestones, of course we want to do that. If we had to get a guy 100 catches, of course we want to do that – 30 touchdown passes, 1,000 yards. All those things, we really want that to happen for these guys. I'm not sure that Jonathan Taylor wants it as much as I want it for him. Obviously the first and most important thing is we are going to do what we need to do to win this football game and if that means Jonathan Taylor ends up with 1,000 yards on the dot, that's what it means. If it means he ends up with 1,200 yards, that's what it means. We know what is at stake with this football game. We are going to do everything we can to win this football game and if we can get him 1,000 yards on the way to the victory, that would be awesome to get a win and get him 1,000 yards would be really cool for him and for us as a staff." — Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, on what it would mean if rookie running back Jonathan Taylor can get 84 rushing yards on Sunday to reach 1,000 for the season.

• "I liked Rod when he was in college just being a spectator, not really even evaluating his film. I think he's done a very good job, he's been very professional, he works very, very hard. He's consistent. He hits a clean ball. There isn't a lot of variation in his mechanics. He's really done a good job with that and improving day in and day out. I would say with any rookie that he has definitely — I would think he has exceeded anybody's expectations because for a rookie to hit that high of a percentage in their first year is a testament to him for his hard work and what he has done." — Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, on how pleased he's been with rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship this season.