Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin, Will Holden Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tackle Will Holden have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jan 01, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tackle Will Holden have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Others who will be labeled as questionable or doubtful for Sunday will be released with the team's practice report later this afternoon.

RULED OUT

» Holden suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; he was starting in place of Anthony Castonzo, who, according to Reich, will be undergoing season-ending ankle surgery and be placed on injured reserve. The Colts have a few options at left tackle this Sunday, including Chaz Green on the active roster and Carter O'Donnell, Jared Veldheer or J'Marcus Webb on the practice squad; the team could also elect to move left guard Quenton Nelson over to left tackle and utilize Danny Pinter or Joey Hunt (active roster) or Jake Eldrenkamp or Sam Jones (practice squad) at left guard.

» Willis exited last Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn't return. Reich announced after the game that the second-year safety had entered the league's concussion protocol. Willis missed the first two days of practice this week; if he is limited or can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, then veteran Tavon Wilson could be counted on to start in Willis' place at strong safety. Wilson this season has played in 14 games and has 21 total tackles (two for a loss) with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. The Colts also have George Odum available at safety on their active roster, while they have sixth-year veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell on their practice squad.

» Ya-Sin (concussion) first appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, and missed the first two days of practice this week. If he is limited or can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, then T.J. Carrie, Tremon Smith or Isaiah Rodgers could be in line for added snaps at cornerback, while the team also has two cornerbacks — Andre Chachere and Will Sunderland — on its practice squad if needed.

Injury report

For the full injury report from Friday's practice — as well as game status updates of other players — check back with Colts.com later this afternoon.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Denico Autry DT/DE Hip DNP FP
DeForest Buckner DT Ankle DNP DNP
Trey Burton TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP
Anthony Castonzo T Ankle DNP DNP
Will Holden T Ankle DNP DNP Out
Justin Houston DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP
Philip Rivers QB Toe DNP FP
Khari Willis S Concussion DNP DNP Out
Rock Ya-Sin CB Concussion DNP DNP Out
Marcus Johnson WR Quad LP FP
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion LP FP
Jordan Glasgow LB Illness FP FP
Jack Doyle TE Quad DNP
George Odum S Knee FP
Luke Rhodes LS Ankle FP

