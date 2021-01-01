Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin, Will Holden Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars

RULED OUT

» Holden suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; he was starting in place of Anthony Castonzo, who, according to Reich, will be undergoing season-ending ankle surgery and be placed on injured reserve. The Colts have a few options at left tackle this Sunday, including Chaz Green on the active roster and Carter O'Donnell, Jared Veldheer or J'Marcus Webb on the practice squad; the team could also elect to move left guard Quenton Nelson over to left tackle and utilize Danny Pinter or Joey Hunt (active roster) or Jake Eldrenkamp or Sam Jones (practice squad) at left guard.

» Willis exited last Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn't return. Reich announced after the game that the second-year safety had entered the league's concussion protocol. Willis missed the first two days of practice this week; if he is limited or can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, then veteran Tavon Wilson could be counted on to start in Willis' place at strong safety. Wilson this season has played in 14 games and has 21 total tackles (two for a loss) with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. The Colts also have George Odum available at safety on their active roster, while they have sixth-year veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell on their practice squad.

» Ya-Sin (concussion) first appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, and missed the first two days of practice this week. If he is limited or can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, then T.J. Carrie, Tremon Smith or Isaiah Rodgers could be in line for added snaps at cornerback, while the team also has two cornerbacks — Andre Chachere and Will Sunderland — on its practice squad if needed.