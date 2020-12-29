How to Watch Jaguars @ Colts

Headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday? Get complete Gameday Information.
MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 2020 regular season finale. The game time is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 24-15. In Week 1, Jacksonville hosted and defeated Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field, 27-20.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
- Color Analyst: James Lofton
- Sideline: Sherree Burruss
- Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Sunday's game against Jacksonville on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Colts Official App
- Colts.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
National Radio coverage: Compass Media Networks
- Play-by-Play: Bill Rosinski
- Color Analyst: Brian Baldinger
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.