Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.

Dec 29, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) on Sunday wrap up the 2020 regular season by playing host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to take a look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a position-by-position look for the Jaguars matchup, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

» LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski

» RT: Will Holden

» TE: Jack Doyle, Trey Burton

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» WR: Zach Pascal, DeMichael Harris

» WR: Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin

» QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» With both starting tackles, Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) and Braden Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list), unable to play last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts went with Will Holden at left tackle and Chaz Green at right tackle. For Holden, the game marked his first start since the 2018 season, when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals; he ended up logging 52 snaps at left tackle last Sunday before suffering an ankle injury that knocked him out of the ballgame. It was J'Marcus Webb's turn at left tackle next, and he finished out the game with 17 offensive snaps. It was sort of a full-circle moment for the 32-year-old Webb, who actually won the Colts' right tackle job coming out of training camp in 2018, got the start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then ended up suffering a fluke season-ending hamstring injury running down the field late in the game while a Bengals defender returned a fumble for a touchdown. Webb then played in 14 games with eight starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.

» For a second straight week, the Colts had just two running backs log offensive snaps last Sunday against the Steelers. Jonathan Taylor started the game, and was on the field for 40 offensive snaps (58 percent), while Nyheim Hines also had 29 offensive snaps (42 percent). Jordan Wilkins ended up playing 14 special teams snaps (48 percent) on the day.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad

» WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams

» MLB: Anthony Walker, Zaire Franklin

» SAM: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie

» FS: Julian Blackmon, George Odum

» SS: Khari Willis, Tavon Wilson

» N: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Tremon Smith

Notes:

» One week after logging a season-high 33 defensive snaps, defensive end Kemoko Turay last Sunday logged just eight defensive snaps against the Steelers. After working his way back from last year's season-ending ankle injury/surgery and re-joining the team past the midpoint of this season, Turay's role clearly seems to fluctuate on a week-to-week basis

» Lately the Colts have been utilizing more of a rotation at outside cornerback, finding ways to get both Rock Ya-Sin and T.J. Carrie on the field throughout a given ballgame, with Carrie, of late, seemingly getting a few more snaps on a week-to-week basis. Last Sunday against the Steelers, however, it was Ya-Sin who out-snapped Carrie, 39 (57 percent) to 27 (40 percent).

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Rookie Isaiah Rodgers appeared to be a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Steelers, which meant the team's kickoff returner duties were handled by Tremon Smith, who finished with three returns for 58 yards (19.3 avg.). This season, Smith has eight total kickoff returns for 180 yards (22.5 avg.).

