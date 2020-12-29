Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

» With both starting tackles, Anthony Castonzo (knee/ankle) and Braden Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list), unable to play last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts went with Will Holden at left tackle and Chaz Green at right tackle. For Holden, the game marked his first start since the 2018 season, when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals; he ended up logging 52 snaps at left tackle last Sunday before suffering an ankle injury that knocked him out of the ballgame. It was J'Marcus Webb's turn at left tackle next, and he finished out the game with 17 offensive snaps. It was sort of a full-circle moment for the 32-year-old Webb, who actually won the Colts' right tackle job coming out of training camp in 2018, got the start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then ended up suffering a fluke season-ending hamstring injury running down the field late in the game while a Bengals defender returned a fumble for a touchdown. Webb then played in 14 games with eight starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.