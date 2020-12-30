Colts Sign G Sam Jones To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Sam Jones to the practice squad.
Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, most recently participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Cardinals practice squad. As a rookie in 2018, Jones played in five games with the Denver Broncos. He was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Collegiately, Jones started 25-of-32 games as a guard at Arizona State from 2014-17. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference choice in 2017.