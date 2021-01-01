Colts Place T Anthony Castonzo On Injured Reserve; Sign C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed tackle Anthony Castonzo on the Injured Reserve list.

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.