Transactions

Presented by

Colts Sign T Jared Veldheer to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released tight end Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

Dec 31, 2020 at 08:53 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Veldheer Transaction 16x9

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released tight end Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

Veldheer, 6-8, 321 pounds, has played in 120 career games (113 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts). Veldheer was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Vollert, 6-5, 245 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 23, 2020. He has spent time with the Colts (2020), Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). In 2019, Vollert spent the entire season on the Chargers' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and Arizona. Vollert was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

Related Content

news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Out For Remainder Of Season

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Sign G Sam Jones To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Sam Jones to the practice squad
news

How to Watch Jaguars @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 3rd (Week 17).
news

Colts Release LB Chris Covington From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today released linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad
news

Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Can Still Earn Postseason Berth, But Need Help To Get There

The Indianapolis Colts enter the final week of the regular season on the outside looking in for a spot in the postseason, but with a win this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and some outside help, the Colts still have a shot at earning their second postseason berth in three years.
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Steelers (2020, Week 16)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Colts-Jaguars January 3 Regular Season Finale Moved To 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFL has announced that the Week 17 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game time on Jan. 3, 2021 has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.
news

Colts Run Out Of Answers, Can't Hang On Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts dominated the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 matchup. But the Steelers were able to return the favor, and then some, over the final two quarters, handing the Colts a deflating 28-24 loss that puts Indy out of the AFC playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season.
news

By The Numbers: Steelers 28, Colts 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
news

Colts Fall On Road To Steelers, 28-24

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 on the season with their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in today's Week 16 action at Heinz Field. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising