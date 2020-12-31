Colts Sign T Jared Veldheer to Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released tight end Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.
Veldheer, 6-8, 321 pounds, has played in 120 career games (113 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts). Veldheer was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Vollert, 6-5, 245 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 23, 2020. He has spent time with the Colts (2020), Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). In 2019, Vollert spent the entire season on the Chargers' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and Arizona. Vollert was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.