Colts Release LB Chris Covington From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today released linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad

Dec 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today released linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad.

Covington, 6-2, 245 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on December 15, 2020. He played in eight games in two seasons (2018-19) with the Dallas Cowboys and compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. Covington was originally selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 38 games (13 starts) at Indiana and finished with 118 tackles (70 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed. As a senior in 2017, Covington earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league's coaches and media.

Advertising