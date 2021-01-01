Colts Thursday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Miss Second Straight Days; Michael Pittman Jr. Back To Full Participation

Daily Notebook

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday’s Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?

Injury report

Here is the Colts' Thursday injury report:

— Three key defensive players missed their second straight days of practice on Thursday: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, safety Khari Willis and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Head coach Frank Reich doesn't typically speak with reporters on Thursdays; he's next scheduled to address the media on Friday, when he usually announces which players have been ruled out of the upcoming game.

» Buckner has been dealing with an injured ankle the last couple weeks; he played limited snaps in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Houston Texans (but still finished with three sacks and a forced fumble), and was back to his usual defensive role in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

» Willis and Ya-Sin are both in the league's concussion protocol; Willis suffered his concussion in last Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, while Ya-Sin initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday. Willis was replaced in the lineup by veteran Tavon Wilson; those who could see added time in Ya-Sin's place at cornerback include T.J. Carrie, Tremon Smith and Isaiah Rodgers.

— Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has also been in the league's concussion protocol since suffering his injury during last Sunday's loss to the Steelers, was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday. The 2020 second-round pick out of USC has 38 receptions for 475 yards and a touchdown this season.

— Tackles Anthony Castonzo and Will Holden, both of whom are battling ankle injuries, were both listed as "DNPs" for the second straight day on Thursday, but keep this in mind: Reich announced Wednesday that Castonzo is undergoing season-ending surgery and is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, while Holden, who started in Castonzo's place at left tackle last Sunday against the Steelers, is not expected to be available this Sunday against the Jaguars.

— Three players were added to the injury report on Thursday: tight end Jack Doyle (quad) did not practice, while safety George Odum (knee) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (ankle) were full participants.

