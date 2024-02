How to Purchase

Tickets will be sold by Colts 50/50 Raffle Sellers and can be purchased before kickoff in the American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the Blue Crew and South parking lots, as well as during the game from multiple mobile sellers and at eight kiosks throughout the stadium located in each Club lounge and outside the following sections:

Section 102

Section 116

Section 129

Section 513

Section 539

Faegre Drinker Club

West Club

Tickets can be purchased by fans until the 2-minute warning of the 4th quarter.

Indiana Gaming License #012046