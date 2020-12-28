Colts Can Still Earn Postseason Berth, But Need Help To Get There

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts can still earn a postseason berth. They'll just need a little help to get there.
The Colts, at 10-5, are currently the AFC's eighth seed entering the final week of the regular season, meaning they're on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, as the top seven seeds in both conferences advance to the postseason.
The team does have a realistic shot at a playoff spot, though. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, heading into tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, the Colts have an 83-percent chance to make the playoffs and a 28-percent chance to win the AFC South Division title.
Here's how the Week 17 results can lead to a Colts postseason appearance:
COLTS CLINCH AFC SOUTH TITLE IF...
— Colts defeat Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) at Lucas Oil Stadium, coupled with a loss or tie by the Tennessee Titans on the road to the Houston Texans (4-11).
— Colts tie with the Jaguars, coupled with a Titans loss to the Texans.
——————
COLTS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH IF...
— Colts defeat the Jaguars, coupled with a loss or tie by: the Baltimore Ravens on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1); the Cleveland Browns at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3); or the Miami Dolphins on the road against the Buffalo Bills (11-3).
— Colts tie with the Jaguars, coupled with losses by the Ravens, Browns or the Dolphins.