Colts Can Still Earn Postseason Berth, But Need Help To Get There

The Indianapolis Colts enter the final week of the regular season on the outside looking in for a spot in the postseason, but with a win this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and some outside help, the Colts still have a shot at earning their second postseason berth in three years.

Dec 28, 2020 at 04:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

D5A_9288
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts can still earn a postseason berth. They'll just need a little help to get there.

The Colts, at 10-5, are currently the AFC's eighth seed entering the final week of the regular season, meaning they're on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, as the top seven seeds in both conferences advance to the postseason.

The team does have a realistic shot at a playoff spot, though. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, heading into tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, the Colts have an 83-percent chance to make the playoffs and a 28-percent chance to win the AFC South Division title.

Here's how the Week 17 results can lead to a Colts postseason appearance:

COLTS CLINCH AFC SOUTH TITLE IF...

— Colts defeat Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) at Lucas Oil Stadium, coupled with a loss or tie by the Tennessee Titans on the road to the Houston Texans (4-11).

— Colts tie with the Jaguars, coupled with a Titans loss to the Texans.

——————

COLTS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH IF...

— Colts defeat the Jaguars, coupled with a loss or tie by: the Baltimore Ravens on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1); the Cleveland Browns at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3); or the Miami Dolphins on the road against the Buffalo Bills (11-3).

— Colts tie with the Jaguars, coupled with losses by the Ravens, Browns or the Dolphins.

Related Content

news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Steelers (2020, Week 16)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Colts-Jaguars January 3 Regular Season Finale Moved To 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFL has announced that the Week 17 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game time on Jan. 3, 2021 has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.
news

Colts Run Out Of Answers, Can't Hang On Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts dominated the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 matchup. But the Steelers were able to return the favor, and then some, over the final two quarters, handing the Colts a deflating 28-24 loss that puts Indy out of the AFC playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season.
news

By The Numbers: Steelers 28, Colts 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
news

Colts Fall On Road To Steelers, 28-24

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 on the season with their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in today's Week 16 action at Heinz Field. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
news

#INDvsPIT Inactives List (2020, Week 16)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

If you've advanced this far in your fantasy playoffs, congratulations. But are there any Indianapolis Colts players that can make a difference in your lineup today in their Week 16 matchup against an extremely tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense?
news

How to Watch Colts @ Steelers

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 27th (Week 16).
news

Colts Mailbag: Defending The Steelers, DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl Snub, More Formations With Jonathan Taylor & Nyheim Hines?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what the Colts can do to defend Big Ben and the Steelers' offense on Sunday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl snub and his rank among elite NFL defensive tackles, whether Indy will consider more two-back formations and much more.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

Surging down the stretch as they try to earn a spot in the postseason, the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) on Sunday travel to take on the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) in Week 16 action. Check out the official game preview.
news

UPDATED: Anthony Castonzo Downgraded To Out Sunday; Braden Smith, Marcus Johnson Also Won't Play Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled three players out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers: left tackle Anthony Castonzo and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, as well as right tackle Braden Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list). One player, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, is questionable.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising