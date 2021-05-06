Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers. 

May 06, 2021 at 04:11 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts' seven draft picks and five college free agents all were assigned initial numbers ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Here's what the newest group of Colts players will wear:

DE Kwity Paye will wear No. 51. Those who've worn No. 51 for the Colts in the past include John Simon (2017), Pat Angerer (2010-2013), Trev Alberts (1994-1996), Chip Banks (1989-1992) and Bob Grant (1968-1970).

DE Dayo Odeyingbo will wear No. 54. Those who've worn No. 54 for the Colts in the past include Anthony Walker (2020), Freddy Keiaho (2006-2009), Jeff Herrod (1988-1998) and Sanders Shiver (1976-1983).

TE Kylen Granson will wear No. 83. Those who've worn No. 83 for the Colts in the past include Dwayne Allen (2012-2016), Brandon Stokley (2003-2006), Qadry Ismail (2002), Clarence Verdin (1988-1993), Tim Sherwin (1981-1987) and Ted Hendricks (1969-1973).

S Shawn Davis will wear No. 31. Those who've worn No. 31 for the Colts in the past include Quincy Wilson (2017-2019), Donald Brown (2009-2013), Keiwan Ratliff (2008), Michael Ball (1988-1993), Leonard Coleman (1986-1987), Nelson Munsey (1972-1977) and Steve Stonebreaker (1964-1966).

QB Sam Ehlinger will wear No. 4. Those who've worn No. 4 for the Colts in the past include Adam Vinatieri (2006-2019), Jim Harbaugh (1995-1997) and Dean Biasucci (1986-1994).

WR Mike Strachan will wear No. 17. Those who've worn No. 17 for the Colts in the past include Philip Rivers (2020), Austin Collie (2009-2012), Hunter Smith (1999-2008), Chris Gardocki (1995-1998), Chris Chandler (1988-1989) and Sam Havrilak (1969-1973).

G/T Will Fries will wear No. 75. Those who've worn No. 75 for the Colts in the past include Jack Mewhort (2014-2017), Mike McGluynn (2012-2013), Larry Tripplett (2002-2005), Chris Hinton (1983-1989), George Kunz (1975-1980), John Williams (1968-1971), Guy Reese (1964-1965) and Jim Colvin (1961-1963).

The Colts also signed five college free agents on Thursday who will wear the following numbers: Tarik Black (No. 7), Deon Jackson (No. 35), Isaiah Kaufusi (No. 41), Anthony Butler (No. 50) and Tyler Vaughns (No. 85).

The numbers for the Colts' 2021 free agent signings: Sean Davis (No. 29), Chris Reed (No. 62), Sam Tevi (No. 71), Julie'n Davenport (No. 73) and Isaac Rochell (No. 91).

Additionally, three returning players will change numbers in 2021: Parris Campbell (now No. 1), Dezmon Patmon (No. 10) and Taylor Stallworth (No. 95).

Meet The Colts' 2021 Draft Class

Get a look at all seven selection the Indianapolis Colts made during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End - Kwity Paye
Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End - Kwity Paye

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End - Dayo Odeyingbo
Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End - Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End - Kylen Granson
Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End - Kylen Granson

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety - Shawn Davis
Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety - Shawn Davis

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback - Sam Ehlinger
Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback - Sam Ehlinger

Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver - Mike Strachan
Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver - Mike Strachan

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard - Will Fries
Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard - Will Fries

