Colts Select Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo With 54th Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts continued to add to their defense in the NFL Draft in drafting Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with the 54th overall pick Friday night.

The move to draft Odeyingbo comes on the heels of the Colts using the No. 21 overall pick to draft Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound Irving, Texas native had 122 tackles, eight sacks and 26 1/2 tackles for a loss in 41 games for Vanderbilt from 2017-2020. He was named a second-team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020, in which he had 5 1/2 sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote: "Odeyingbo is an eyes-open projection with rare physical traits and definitive flashes on the field that make it much easier to assume his ceiling as a pro."

Odeyingbo tore his Achilles' tendon before the 2021 Senior Bowl.

After the Odeyingbo pick, the Colts have the remaining selections:

Fourth round, 127th overall

Fifth round, 165th overall

Sixth round, 206th overall

Seventh round, 248th overall