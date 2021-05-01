Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Charleston WR Mike Strachan 229th Overall

The Colts used their first of two seventh-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on Charleston wide receiver Mike Strachan.
The 6-foot-5, 226 pound Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards (18.4 yards/reception) with 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Division II level-Charleston. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 before Charleston's 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strachan earned second-team All-American honors in 2019 and set a number of school records (78 catches, 1,319 yards, 19 TDs).
Strachan is a native of the Bahamas and ran a 4.50 40-yard dash.
The pick of Strachan follows the Colts adding to their defensive line in Rounds 1 (Kwity Paye) and 2 (Dayo Odeyingbo) of the NFL Draft, and then picking tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round (127th overall), safety Shawn Davis (165th overall) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger (218th overall). The Colts now have the following pick remaining:
Round 7, 248th overall