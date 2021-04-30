Colts Select Defensive End Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts added to their pass rush in using the 21st overall pick on Michigan's Kwity Paye. 

Apr 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

draft_1920x1080 (4)

The Colts bolstered their defensive line Thursday night, selecting Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Paye totaled 11 1/2 sacks, 23 1/2 tackles for a loss and 97 total tackles for Michigan between 2017-2020. The 6-foot-3, 261 pound Paye was a team captain in 2020 who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote is renowned for having a "great work ethic and determined effort."

Paye had one of the most impressive athletic testing profiles among edge rushers in the 2021 NFL Draft, highlighted by a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, a 35 1/2-inch virtual jump, an 118-inch broad jump and 36 bench press reps. And Paye opted out of 3-cone drill testing — in which he previously posted a 6.37-second time, which for reference was significantly quicker than any edge rusher has ever recorded at the NFL Combine. 

Yahoo Sports' draft analyst Eric Edholm wrote of Paye

"Gives max effort every snap, it seems. High-motor player who seldom gives up on plays. Possess great late-rush potential — doesn't stall when initial move is stymied. Racks up backside pursuit plays. Wears down opposing tackles with his drive and energy. Forces opponents to bring their best."

Paye will slot into a group of defensive ends including Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell and Kemoko Turay.

Paye was born in Guinea after his mother fled Liberia during that country's first civil war. The Paye family — his brother, Komotay Koffie, was born in Sierra Leone — eventually emigrated to Rhode Island, where Paye picked up football and began to excel at it. Rivals.com rated him as a three-star recruit in the class of 2017, and Paye had other offers from Boston College, Navy, Rutgers, Syracuse and Toledo. 

Following the Paye selection, the Colts still have these remaining picks:

  • Second round, 54th overall
  • Fourth round, 127th overall
  • Fifth round, 165th overall
  • Sixth round, 206th overall
  • Seventh round, 248th overall

Paye is the Colts' first first-round pick since Quenton Nelson (No. 6 overall) in 2018.

Stay dialed in to Colts.com for plenty more about the newest member of the Colts, and what may be next as the 2021 NFL Draft rolls on Friday and Saturday.

First Look: Kwity Paye Selected 21th Overall By Colts

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

kwity_photo_player_gallery_1920x1080 copy
1 / 27
Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye poses for a portrait Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Phoenix. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
2 / 27

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye poses for a portrait Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Phoenix. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) plays against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) plays against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
4 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
5 / 27

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
michigan_paye_kwity_1
6 / 27
Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
Michigan Football falls to Penn State, 17-27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on November 28, 2020.
7 / 27

Michigan Football falls to Penn State, 17-27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on November 28, 2020.

ROGER_HART/©2020 Michigan Photography
The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft
8 / 27

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ted Gangi/©2020 Michigan Photography
Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
9 / 27

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

ROGER_HART/©2020 Michigan Photography
The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft
10 / 27

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jim Young/AP
Michigan's Kwity Paye, top, tackles Northwestern's Clayton Thorson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
11 / 27

Michigan's Kwity Paye, top, tackles Northwestern's Clayton Thorson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/AP
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19), linebacker Josh Uche (6), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) play against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19), linebacker Josh Uche (6), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) play against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
13 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 27

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team defeats Iowa, 10-3, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 5, 2019.
17 / 27

The University of Michigan football team defeats Iowa, 10-3, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 5, 2019.

Austin Thomason/©2019 Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
18 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
kwity paye oee
19 / 27
© Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
20 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.
21 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.

Eric Bronson/©2019 Michigan Photography
Michigan football beats Michigan State, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019.
22 / 27

Michigan football beats Michigan State, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019.

Austin Thomason/Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team hosts Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on August 31, 2019.
23 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on August 31, 2019.

©2019 Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
24 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.
25 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.

©2019 Michigan Photography
Paye onoknoknkookccaaee
26 / 27
© Michigan Photography
michigan_paye_kwity_1
27 / 27
© Michigan Photography
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kwity Paye: 'I Was Blessed To Be Picked By The Colts'

The undisputed feel-good story of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is now the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected the Michigan defensive end with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night. What all does Paye bring to the table for the Indy defense?
news

Colts Draft 2021: Why Chris Ballard, Colts Drafted Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts were thrilled with how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft fell to them with the 21st overall pick on Thursday, and used that selection to snag Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway. Keep it locked here for updates and analysis all weekend long. 
news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick. 
news

Draft Games Available Now In 'Colts Arcade'

Three NFL Draft focused games are a part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.
news

2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 
news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
news

Colts Release Schedule For 2021 NFL Draft Fan Events

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place April 29–May 1 in Cleveland.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft. 
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising