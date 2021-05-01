Colts Draft 2021: Colts Select With Tight End Kylen Granson With 127th Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts used their first selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (127th overall) to pick SMU tight end Kylen Granson.
The 6-foot-2, 241 pound Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns in four seasons spent at Rice (2016-2017) and SMU (2019-2020). Granson was a First-Team All-AAC selection in 2020.
Granson ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at SMU's pro day earlier this year. He played a hybrid tight end role at SMU, lining up inline, in the backfield, in the slot and outside.
Wrote The Athletic's Dane Brugler: "No matter the school or alignment, he has produced."
With the Granson pick, the Colts now have the following selections left in the 2021 NFL Draft:
- Round 5, 165th overall
- Round 6, 206th overall
- Round 7, 248th overall
