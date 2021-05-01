Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger 218th Overall

The Colts traded back within the sixth round and picked Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, who played with fourth round pick Kylen Granson in high school. 

May 01, 2021 at 05:13 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

draft_1920x1080 (4)

After trading down 12 spots with the New Orleans Saints, the Colts used their third selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (218th overall) to pick Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. 

Ehlinger played high school football at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas with Colts fourth round pick Kylen Granson. 

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound Ehlinger started 43 games for Texas from 2017-2020. He threw for 11,436 yards and completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. 

He also rushed 554 times for 1,907 yards with 33 touchdowns. 

Ehlinger participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl. 

The pick of Ehlinger follows the Colts adding to their defensive line in Rounds 1 (Kwity Paye) and 2 (Dayo Odeyingbo) of the NFL Draft, and then picking Granson in the fourth round (127th overall) and safety Shawn Davis (165th overall). The Colts now have the following picks remaining:

Round 7, 229th overall

Round 7, 248th overall

Related Content

news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay On 2021 NFL Draft Haul, Left Tackle Position, Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Saturday spoke with local media members towards the tail end of the 2021 NFL Draft. What were Irsay's thoughts on the Colts' draft haul, particularly with the first two picks being edge rushers, the team's future at left tackle, his excitement for quarterback Carson Wentz and more?
news

Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Penn State OG Will Fries 248th Overall

The Colts used their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their offensive line. 
news

FINAL LIST: Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Find out the seven selections the Indianapolis Colts made in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Charleston WR Mike Strachan 229th Overall

The Colts snagged record-setting Charleston wide receiver Mike Strachan in the seventh round on Saturday. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Trade Pick No. 206 to Saints For Picks 218 and 229

The Colts traded their sixth round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth round pick and seventh round pick. 
news

Colts Get Thumping Safety In Florida's Shawn Davis

The Indianapolis Colts went back to the defensive side of the ball in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Florida safety Shawn Davis with the 165th-overall pick. What does Davis bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Select Florida Safety Shawn Davis With 165th Pick

The Colts added to their defense in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. 
news

Kylen Granson Adds Playmaking Ability At Tight End Position For Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their fourth-round (127th-overall) pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Kylen Granson, an athletic tight end out of Southern Methodist. What does Granson bring to the table?
news

Colts Draft 2021: Colts Select Tight End Kylen Granson With 127th Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts added an offensive weapon with their first pick of Day 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway. Keep it locked here for updates and analysis all weekend long. 
news

Colts Draft 2021: Best Available Day 3 Options

The Colts used their first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on defensive lineman, selecting Michigan's Kwity Paye and Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo in the first and second round, respectively. Which top players will still be available for the Colts four selections on the final day of the draft?
