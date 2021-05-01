Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Pick Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger 218th Overall

After trading down 12 spots with the New Orleans Saints, the Colts used their third selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (218th overall) to pick Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger played high school football at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas with Colts fourth round pick Kylen Granson.

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound Ehlinger started 43 games for Texas from 2017-2020. He threw for 11,436 yards and completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

He also rushed 554 times for 1,907 yards with 33 touchdowns.

Ehlinger participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

The pick of Ehlinger follows the Colts adding to their defensive line in Rounds 1 (Kwity Paye) and 2 (Dayo Odeyingbo) of the NFL Draft, and then picking Granson in the fourth round (127th overall) and safety Shawn Davis (165th overall). The Colts now have the following picks remaining:

Round 7, 229th overall