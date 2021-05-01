Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Select Florida Safety Shawn Davis With 165th Pick

The Colts used their second selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (165th overall) to pick Florida safety Shawn Davis.

The 5-foot-11, 202 pound Davis appeared in 37 games (16 starts) with Florida from 2017-2020, totaling 124 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and 10 pass break-ups. Davis led the Gators with two interceptions in 2020.

Davis, a native of Miami, Fla., participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Davis: "Hard-hitting safety whose size, toughness and urgent demeanor will be appealing for NFL teams looking to add some attitude on the back end."

The pick of Davis follows the Colts adding to their defensive line in Rounds 1 (Kwity Paye) and 2 (Dayo Odeyingbo) of the NFL Draft, and then picking tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round (127th overall). The Colts now have the following picks remaining: